8 Body Odours You Shouldn't Ignore

Our bodies emit a different kind of unpleasant smell perceived as body odour which occurs when the bacteria that survive on the skin break down sweat into acids.

Sweat has no smell of its own, but it's the bacteria that is responsible for the smell. Body odour mostly occurs in certain parts of the body which are feet, belly button, pubic hair, armpits, groin, anus, genitals and palm.

Every person has a unique body odour that is influenced by diet, gender, health problems and medications. In fact, your body odour can speak volumes about your overall health.

Read on to know about the body odours you shouldn't ignore.

1. Strong smelling urine If your vagina and your urine are emitting a strong, fishy and sour smell then it's a sign of a sexually transmitted disease called chlamydia. Also, urinary tract infections (UTI) also causes strong, foul-smelling urine according to a study [1]. 2. Fruity breath According to the American Diabetes Association, fruity breath is a tell-tale sign of diabetes. When your body is unable to produce energy to function properly, it starts breaking down fatty acids as fuel. This creates the build-up of ketones, an acidic chemical in the blood that leaves your breath smelling fruity. 3. Bad breath Bad breath is a symptom of acid reflux which occurs when the stomach acid flows backwards into the oesophagus causing your breath to smell bad, and you also feel a burning sensation in the chest. Bad breath can be controlled as soon as you manage acid reflux. 4. Smelly nose Foul-smelling nose can occur due to a number of health conditions such as nasal polyps, postnasal drip, dental problems, and severe sinus infections. Sometimes, if you have a bad cavity your nose can smell bad too because the nasal passage is interconnected to the mouth and throat [2]. 5. Stinky feet Stinky feet is a sign of a fungal infection that causes redness, blisters, burning, itching, dry and scaly skin around the toes or on the feet. The fungus survives on the dead tissues of the toenails and outer skin layers of the feet. Stinky feet can also happen when you don't keep your feet clean [3]. 6. Stinking body sweat Stinking body sweat can occur due to certain foods and excessive stress. Consuming certain sulphur-rich foods like garlic, onion, and cruciferous vegetables can contribute to body odour as soon as your body digests these foods. Excessive stress causes stinking body sweat too because when you are stressed, the apocrine gland emits a white fluid that gets mixed with the bacteria on the skin creating a foul odour [4]. 7. Smelly stool If your stool lets out a stinky smell and you pass out gas more often, the reason may be you are lactose intolerant. People who are lactose intolerant can't produce enough lactase, an enzyme to digest lactose ( a sugar in milk). So, the undigested lactose enters into the large intestine where the bacteria ferments it. This causes smelly stool and gas. 8. Smelly ears Your ears can stink badly if there is an accumulation of ear wax, ingrown cysts or infections in the ear. So, once you identify the cause consult a physician to treat the cause. To Conclude... If you are experiencing any of the above body odours, visit a doctor immediately to find out the exact cause of body odour. In addition, keep a check on your diet and eat foods that get digested easily and do not cause a body odour. Common FAQs How can you tell if you have body odour? If your clothes are stinking and it has white marks around the armpit, groin or neck area, it means that you have body odour. What diseases can cause bad body odour? Certain skin conditions like gangrene, liver and kidney disease and hyperthyroidism can lead to excessive sweat and cause body odour. What can you eat to reduce body odour? Avoid eating foods that lack fibre and stay away from junk food, alcohol and caffeine drinks as these contribute to body odour. Instead eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. How do you stop body odour? You can stop body odour by applying an antiperspirant, keeping your underarms and feet dry, changing your diet and keeping your pubic area and underarms clean.