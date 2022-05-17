Biological E Ltd Reduces Price Of Its Covid-19 Vaccine Corbevax To Rs 250 Per Dose Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Biological E Ltd or BioE, a Hyderabad-based biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company, stated on Monday that the price of their COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been reduced from Rs.840 to Rs.250 per dosage. The cost to the end-user would be Rs 400 per dose, including taxes and administrative fees.

Corbevax is also available in a single-dose container, making vaccine administration easier.

Biological E has produced a vaccine for COVID-19 in cooperation with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. The company conducted Phase 2 and 3 multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5 to 12 and 12 to 18 years old before receiving EUA for vaccination.

According to the company, BioE has reduced the price of its vaccine to make it affordable and to help expand its reach to protect a large number of children from the virus.

When the country's COVID-19 immunisation campaign for children aged 12 to 14 years began in March, the Corbevax vaccine was used, and its price was set at Rs 145 for the government vaccination programme.

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Biological E's Corbevax for children aged 5 to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 6 to 12 years was issued by India's medicines authority in April this year.

Details On Corbevax Covid-19 Vaccine

Corbevax is the first COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine developed in India.

This protein subunit vaccination is built on a traditional vaccine platform. It includes only the antigens like spike protein of the disease-causing virus that attacks a person's immune system. This Covid-19 vaccine with protein subunits is safe as the human immune system recognises the harmless S-protein in the sub-unit vaccine, and proceeds to make antibodies to help fight the infection.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:42 [IST]