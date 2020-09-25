12 Tasty And Healthy Keto-Approved Ice Creams Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

You might have heard the word 'ketosis' or 'keto diet'. Well, ketosis is a diet plan that involves high consumption of fat, moderate consumption of protein and low consumption of carbs for an effective weight loss. The keto diet is known to take the body's metabolism to a whole new level where the body uses fats as a fuel instead of carbohydrates to provide energy. Though a diet plan is time-taking for some, it provides a long-term effect.

When carbs are cut down or minimised from the diet plan, the healthy food options rich in fats get limited. For a person with sweet tooth, eating a bowl of icecream becomes a dream as it doesn't fit in the diet plan.

What if we said, there are many keto-approved icecreams available in the market? They are made with fibres, uses sugar alternatives and made of less milk that does not contribute to the increased consumption of carbohydrates.

What Is Ketosis And How Does It Work? Benefits, Symptoms And What To Eat

1. Vanilla keto ice cream

It can easily be made at home by whisking canned coconut milk, erythritol (low-calorie sweetener) and vanilla essence and then freezing then for a few hours. You can consume it with berries like strawberries and raspberries as they are the best keto fruits.

2. Strawberry keto ice cream

Berries are low in carbs and can be added to homemade ice creams. It makes for a great option if you love strawberry flavour. Prepare strawberry keto ice cream same as vanilla and enjoy it.

3. Chocolate peanut butter

The flavour comes from a brand named 'Enlightened'. It is made with milk proteins, skimmed milk and sugar alcohol. The creamy texture of the ice cream is not compromised and it makes for a healthy treat option.

Amazing Health Benefits Of Dietary Fibre You May Not Know

4. Zero cake batter

It comes from 'Arctic zero' brand. The ice cream is low in carbs and calories and has dietary fibre which helps in making our digestive system healthy. It is non-dairy which adds to the low carb count.

5. Butter pecan

It comes from the brand Rebel. It is super delicious as filled with the goodness of pecan and butter. Pecans are a powerhouse of many essential nutrients such as fibre, calcium, iron, selenium and magnesium.

6. Keto peanut butter chocolate

The ice cream comes from the brand Halo. It is made with ultra-filtered skim milk. This peanut butter chocolate contains high fat and proteins and very fewer carbs. Peanuts are high in fibre that helps with bowel movements.

25 Natural Home Remedies For Allergies: You Might Not Be Knowing About Number 19

7. Creamery ice cream

It also comes under a series of keto ice creams made by the brand Rebel. It is made with almond flour and low-calorie sweetener, both of which contributes to low carbs. Also, almond flour contains very fewer carbs compared to wheat flour.

8. Coffee pint ice cream

For those who love the flavour of coffee, this ice cream by KETO makes for a great option. It is made with Colombian coffee which is renowned as the world's best coffee in quality and taste.

9. Red velvet ice cream

Red velvet ice cream by Enlightened is high in fibre, protein and low in calories. It is sweetened with monk fruit extract which is approved by the FDA for containing no sugar and not affecting the glucose levels in the body when consumed.

14 Simple And Easy Ways To Get Rid Of A Fever

10. Chocolate coconut milk ice cream

It is a product by So Delicious dairy Free which is known for making non-dairy ice creams. The ice cream is tasty, delicious and also contains monk fruit extract. It is flavoured with coconut milk which makes for a great alternative for people who follow the keto diet.

11. Mint chip keto ice cream

It comes from the brand KETO. This mint chip ice cream comes with a refreshing flavour of Oregon mint which is caffeine-free and high in antioxidants. It is low in carbs and high in fibre.

12. Peanut blubber

It also comes from the brand KETO known for the goodness of peanut butter and chocolate. Peanut blubber ice cream is a good option for chocolate lovers who are on a keto diet and don't want to compromise with their taste.

Probiotics And Prebiotics: What's the Difference Between The Two And Why Are They Important?

How To Make Keto Mocha Ice Cream At Home

Ingredients:

One cup of coconut milk

Two tbsp erythritol (easily available in the market)

Two tbsp Cocoa powder (unsweetened)

One tbsp instant coffee

One-fourth cup low-calorie whipping cream

Method:

Blend coconut milk and cream until they become thick, smooth and creamy.

Grind the erythritol into powdered form.

Mix both the ingredients.

Leave the mixture in a fridge for around 5-6 hours.

Serve and enjoy.