The 4 Best Herbal Teas For Increased Libido

Sexual desire, or libido, also known as sexual drive, plays a very important role when it comes to managing a relationship well (if you are not asexual, of course). A satisfying sexual experience can always keep a relationship intact. With our stressful daily lives, sex life can take a backseat, leading to a fall in our libido level over time.

You can try to rekindle your libido appetite by incorporating some tricks into your daily routine. One such change is incorporating herbal teas in your daily life [1].

By making slight changes to your diet and lifestyle, you can increase your passion and stamina. Did you know that your diet plays a crucial role in enhancing your libido? A number of herbal teas are one of the secrets to increasing your libido.

Thus, it is important that you learn about these herbal teas. The purpose of this article is to provide you with a list of the best herbal teas that can help you increase your libido.

Does Herbal Tea Increase Libido?

Due to its mood-lifting and energy-boosting properties, tea is often recommended as a health supplement for individuals who are trying to increase their sexual desire. Most herbal tea are also high in antioxidants, which can be helpful in increasing libido [2][3].

Studies have demonstrated that these catechins help improve circulation throughout the body, including the sex drive [4][5].

Best Herbal Teas To Increase Your Libido

Here is a list of science-backed herbal teas that can boost your libido.

1. Ginseng

Ginseng is one of the most important herbs in Traditional Chinese Medicine, having been used for thousands of years to treat a wide range of health conditions. The ability of Asian ginseng to improve sexual performance is more widely studied than American ginseng. Both contain active compounds that benefit our health, but Asian ginseng has been studied the most.

Various studies have reported that taking ginseng results in improved erectile function and overall sexual satisfaction in men. It increases blood flow to the penis and protects against oxidative stress. In addition to providing benefits to men, ginseng tea may also improve women's libido, increasing desire, arousal, and satisfaction as well [6].

2. Maca

Peruvian ginseng or maca, has been used by indigenous people of the Andes for centuries as a way to boost sexual drive and awaken the libido.

Due to its potential as a natural aphrodisiac, maca has become increasingly popular in the West. It seems to work for both women and men. In addition to boosting libido, maca has other benefits in the bedroom. It may help to improve fertility in men by increasing sperm concentration and motility [7].

3. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha serves as an adaptogen for coping with stress, which can lead to an increase in sexual interest and enjoyment. Ashwagandha also increases testosterone levels in men, which can lead to improved fertility and libido [8]. Ashwagandha increases sexual desire, arousal, and orgasm in women despite maintaining stable testosterone levels.

4. Ginkgo Biloba

By relaxing the smooth muscles in the penile area, increasing blood flow, and stimulating erection production, Ginkgo Biloba tea may help men get and maintain an erection. However, ginkgo Biloba has only been studied in a few human studies, so it is impossible to predict how well it will serve humans [9][10].

On A Final Note...

Prior to consuming these teas, it is important to conduct appropriate research and consult a healthcare professional.

You can enhance your sexual drive naturally by employing a variety of different approaches. It is, however, important to keep in mind that every individual is different. You may have to experiment a little in order to find what works for you.

Friday, January 6, 2023