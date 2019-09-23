What Is Ballerina Tea? Its Benefits And Side Effects Wellness oi-Amritha K

We are not strangers to the plethora of herbal teas available in the market now. From chamomile tea which has calming effects to refreshing hibiscus tea and brain-healthy sage tea, the varieties are never-ending.

Among the vast world of herbal teas comes Ballerina tea, the latest herbal tea that has got everyone obsessing over it. Different from the traditional herbal teas, ballerina tea is not made from a single product but an infusion of herbs and spices. It is caffeine-free and rich in antioxidants.

Today, we will take a look at the new addition into the family of herbal teas - Ballerina tea!

What Is Ballerina Tea?

A potent herbal tea, Ballerina tea is made with Chinese mallow and senna. The infusion has gained recent popularity due to its association with weight loss. The name Ballerina tea is derived from the word Ballerina simply because the tea allegedly helps you achieve a slim physique[1] [2] .

Not every Ballerina tea mix is made of senna and Chinese mallow; some has cinnamon or lemon, as a means to improve flavour. It may also contain Korean ginseng root.

Benefits Of Ballerina Tea

1. Beneficial for the digestive system

The herbal mix of the tea has laxative properties which help speed up your digestion. It promotes contractions that help move the contents of your intestine and help prevent constipation, bloating and flatulence [3] .

2. Detoxifies your body

Drinking Ballerina tea can help detoxify your body. The laxative property possessed by the tea aids in flushing out the toxins from your body. The colon healing properties of the tea can help prevent the onset of diseases as well. One of the central benefits of Ballerina tea is that it help get rid of the impurities from your body [4] .

3. Aids weight loss

The alleged primary benefit of Ballerina tea is weight loss. It is said to promote fast weight loss due to the laxative effects possessed by the herbal tea. On consuming the tea, it washes out a lot of fluid from your body, getting rid of the water weight [5] . However, it does not impact the metabolism of fats in your body.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Ballerina tea contains high amounts of flavonoids, from both the Chinese mallow and senna which help protect your body from oxidative cell damage. The antioxidant helps prevent and reduce cell damage and may help prevent the onset of diseases [6] .

5. May reduce blood sugar levels

Drinking the tea is asserted to have a positive impact on people suffering from high blood sugar levels. The Chinese mallow content in the tea is responsible for this health benefit [7] .

Side Effects Of Ballerina Tea

Consuming this herbal tea is said to cause the following side effects [8] :

Dehydration

Headaches

Nausea

Severe abdominal cramps

The side effects are reported in people who use Ballerina tea in the long-term. Excessive consumption of the herbal tea, in the hopes of losing weight, can lead to laxative abuse [9] .

Pregnant or nursing women should not have Ballerina tea. It is not safe for the consumption of children under the age of 12.

On A Final Note...

Do not drink Ballerina tea daily because according to the findings gathered for the current article, it can be pointed out that excessive consumption can be extremely bad for your overall health. But, if you still want to give it a try, research well and discuss with your doctor.

Note: Consult a doctor before incorporating the herbal tea into your daily diet.

