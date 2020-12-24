Are Oranges Good For Diabetics? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Winter is the season of oranges. It is among the most consumed winter fruits in the country which has a plethora of health benefits. According to a study, oranges contain many potent antioxidants and phytochemicals such as carotenoids, flavonoids. folate and vitamin C. Together, they help prevent many chronic diseases like diabetes and associated heart diseases.

Like pumpkin, berries and makhanas, oranges may also help prevent the risk of diabetes or help manage diabetic complications in the long run. In this article, we will discuss an association between diabetes and oranges. Take a look.

Why Oranges Can Be A Good Choice For Diabetics?

Diabetes is one of the major causes of deaths worldwide. A report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) says that around 371 million people are affected by this chronic disease and the number may rise to around 552 million by 2030.

Diabetes poses a great risk to the quality of life and may cause a number of health issues such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity. The only prominent way to reduce the incidences of diabetes and related diseases is by controlling hypoglycemia, not only in diabetics but also in healthy adults to prevent them from a condition such as insulin resistance. [1]

Experts suggest that consumption of high phytochemical-rich fruits and vegetables can help delay spike of glucose levels in the body, thus prevent the risk of diabetes.

As oranges are high in phytochemicals, they can be a good choice for diabetics in lowering blood glucose.

Raw Orange, Orange Juice Or Nectar-Sweetened Orange juice: Which One Is Good?

A study was carried out on 20 participants out of which thirteen were normal weight and seven were obese, all between the age 20-22. All the participants were given all three samples i.e raw orange, orange juice and nectar-sweetened orange juice and their glucose and insulin levels were evaluated by the professionals who were performing the study. [2]

The findings say that there were no significant changes in the glucose, peak glucose and insulin levels in all the three samples.

The neutral effects of all the three samples had brought down a point that may be the high fibre content in raw oranges and the high phytochemicals and antioxidants in orange fruit juice and nectar-sweetened orange juice can be the main cause of anti-diabetic effects of different forms of orange.

The study also says that regular consumption of nectar-sweetened orange juice should be avoided as it may increase the risk of prediabetics and heart diseases in some individuals.

What Is The Best Time For Orange Juice?

Though orange juice is good for controlling blood glucose, its intake at different times of the day may affect energy and insulin levels and spike the glucose levels.

A study has shown that when orange juice is taken together with breakfast, lunch and dinner, it tends to positively affect the energy and insulin levels and can even cause loss of body fat, considering no snacks were consumed between the meals. [3]

Also, 100 per cent orange juice consumption is linked to better diet quality, improved health and proper nutrient adequacy in healthy adults. Therefore, it is better to consume the juice only with the meals rather than in-between the meals.

How To Prepare Fresh Orange Juice For Diabetics

Ingredients

2-3 oranges medium-sized (5-6 oranges for two people)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Honey (optional)

A small piece of ginger (optional)

Basil/mint leaves (optional)

Method

Peel oranges, remove the white membranes and then remove the seeds by cutting them into halves

Blend them in a mixie jar and filter by using a sieve.

Add lemon juice

Add honey if you prefer its taste, ginger if you stay in a cold weather and mint or basil leaves if you love their fresh taste. These ingredients are also good for immunity.

Drink. Remember, if you prefer cold orange juice, freeze oranges for an hour before juicing them but avoid adding ice tubes to the juice.