Amazing Health Benefits Of Banana For Men: Good For Heart, Sexual Problems And Hair Growth

Banana, a fruit consumed worldwide, has many therapeutic benefits for people of all age groups. For men, bananas may provide several advantages from improving fertility to managing blood glucose, and from preventing baldness to promoting heart health.

This sweet and yellow fruit is packed with flavonoids, phenolics, biogenic amines, carotenoids, phytosterols, vitamins (like vitamin D, B6, B12) and minerals (like potassium, magnesium, manganese, selenium, copper), along with dietary fibre, choline and folate. [1]

In this article, we will discuss some of the amazing benefits of banana for men. Take a look.

1. May benefit people with premature ejaculation

According to a study, chronic inflammation of the prostate gland (chronic prostatitis) is highly found in men with premature ejaculation, a sexual problem in which they ejaculate too soon than their partner would like. [2] Peel of fresh unripe bananas has potent antioxidant activity due to the presence of phenolic compounds. This may help reduce problems related to premature ejaculation caused due to inflammation. [3]

2. May boost mood

According to a study, pulp o ripe yellow and underripe bananas contains around 18.5 ng/g and 31.4 ng/g of serotonin. [4] Also, the peel of bananas contains significantly more serotonin levels compared to its pulp. Consumption of bananas may help improve serotonin levels in the brain, which in turn, may help improve the mood of a person. [5] This may help reduce the risk of mental health conditions in men, as well as, may also help improve mood for improved sexual desire.

3. Hair and scalp treatment

Natural remedies for cosmetics purposes have been used since ancient times and is still used by a large population. A study talks about the use of natural remedies for the treatment of hair and scalp diseases such as dandruff and hair loss. Among many herbal treatments, banana is one of them due to its vital antioxidants and nutrients. [6] Also, as hair loss is highly prevalent in men, consumption of bananas may do wonder to their hair growth.

4. May provide instant energy to athletes

Banana can be a cost-effective and rich source of energy for endurance athletes. This is because consumption of around one medium banana (∼118 g) can provide nutrients like carbohydrates, potassium, dietary fibre and vitamin B6, all that helps provide high amounts of energy. Also, the antioxidants in the fruit help supply nutrition and cellular support after long and intensive exercise and may help in cell repair. [7]

5. Good for erectile dysfunction

A study has shown that the roots and leaves of Phytolacca dodecandra (commonly known as gopo berry), when mixed with ripe banana and roasted, can help in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and sexual impotence. Erectile dysfunction is the inability to get an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. [8] Banana also helps improve the blood flow to the genitals and may help treat the condition in some ways.

6. Good for heart

Many studies say that coronary heart disease is highly prevalent in men compared to women, probably due to factors like smoking, social isolation and alcoholism. [9] Potassium, present in large amounts in bananas, is a heart-healthy nutrient that may help maintain stable cardiac functions, blood flow, heart muscle strength and nerve functions, which may, in turn, help keep heart-related diseases at bay. [10]

7. Helps manage diabetes

According to the CDC, men are at increased risk of getting diabetes compared to women, probably due to the storage of more fat in the stomach areas and their lifestyle habits like smoking. Studies say that the consumption of bananas can lower the risk of diabetes in some ways. [11] However, banana ripeness matters a lot in managing diabetes. It is suggested to consume only unripe or under-ripe bananas as they have a low-to-moderate glycemic index compared to ripe or overripe ones. Also, the prior is high in starch and low in free sugars. [12]

8. Prevents kidney problems

A case-cohort study has shown that males may show a high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases compared to females, though the progression of the disease is higher in females. [13] Banana is a rich source of magnesium, potassium and vitamin B6 which are essential nutrients for the good health of kidneys. Consumption of bananas may help maintain functions of kidneys and also, prevent the development of kidney stones due to its low oxalate.

To Conclude

Banana is among the most available fruits worldwide. It may help provide the aforementioned benefits to men and keep them healthy. Therefore, try to include this fruit in your daily diet by adding it to your salads or smoothies.

What do bananas do for males? Bananas help males in many ways such as by improving their fertility and sexual health, reducing the risk of heart and kidney diseases, managing glucose levels and helping in the treatment of hair and scalp problems. Include this amazing fruit in your daily diet for benefits. Is banana good for erectile dysfunction? Yes, banana is good for erectile dysfunction in many ways. A study published in the journal African Health Sciences says that roots and leaves of gopo berry when mixed with ripe banana and roasted, can help treat erectile dysfunction. Also, it may help improve blood supply to the genitals. What is bad about bananas? Banana is mainly a renowned fruit with a plethora of health benefits and no side effects, however, in some ways, it can be bad. For example, ripe banana has a high amount of sugar and low starch compared to unripe bananas. When consumed in excess, it can hike the sugar levels in the body and may increase the diabetes risk.