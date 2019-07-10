10 Natural Remedies To Treat Hypothyroidism Wellness oi-Lekhaka

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone which is necessary for the good metabolism and mental and physical growth of the body. In other words, the thyroid hormone in our body go down causing weight gain, decrease in metabolism, constipation, anaemia, and many other noticeable health concerns.

The treatment for hypothyroidism can be carried out by certain medications. But medicines come with side effects that might lead to many other symptoms related to thyroid dysfunction. The best way to treat this hormonal dysfunction disease is through natural remedies. Let's find out how.

Natural Remedies To Treat Hypothyrodism

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is among the most ancient herbs in Ayurveda, used in a variety of conditions. It is like a general tonic used in improving mental ability, curing inflammation, asthma, insomnia, fertility problems and others like reduction of fat and sugar in the body. Ashwagandha may be helpful for normalizing thyroid symptoms. [1]

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that works as a miracle in balancing the thyroid hormones causing a reduction in stress and enhancing the stamina of a person.

2. Iodine

Iodine is helpful in the thyroid hormone production which is under the major control of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) [2] . Iodine-rich foods can be beneficial in treating hypothyroidism. Such foods include seafood, kelp, parsley, and other sea vegetables. Secondary iodine-rich foods are mushroom, beans, garlic, sesame seeds, eggs, and spinach.

3. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds or linseed is among the oldest fibre crops linked to several health benefits and treating hypothyroidism is one of them. It is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acid which is beneficial in the production of thyroid hormones [8] . Additionally, flaxseeds contain linolenic acid that normalizes the imbalanced hormones in the body and improves the functioning of a thyroid gland. Also, it is rich in vitamin B6 and magnesium that contribute to the proper functioning of the gland. Consume a mixture of 1 tablespoon powdered flaxseeds with 1 glass of fruit juice or milk.

Note: Not more than 2 tablespoons of flaxseeds should be taken daily. Store them in a freezer as they go rancid quickly. Grind the seeds just before using.

4. Ginger

Ginger is a rich source of magnesium, potassium, zinc, and polyphenols like gingerol that possess anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation-related thyroid symptoms. Drink ginger tea twice or thrice daily with added honey and watch your hypothyroidism getting treated without any side effects.

5. Coconut oil

Coconut oil consists of medium-chain fatty acids that help relieve hypothyroidism symptoms [7] by improving the metabolism of the body and helping in weight reduction. Add virgin coconut oil daily in your food. Replacing other cooking oils with coconut oil is also the best way to get rid of thyroid-related problems.

6. Guggul

The effect of Guggul or Triphala Guggulu were significant in most of the symptoms of hypothyroidism. It was observed that there's a significant improvement in treating fatigue, muscle ache, and weakness which are the main symptoms of hypothyroidism. [3] Take 25 mg of guggulsterones 3 times a day to lower the high levels of cholesterol associated with hypothyroidism.

Note: Consult a doctor before taking the tablets.

7. Vitamins

Deficiency of certain vitamins like vitamin B12 and vitamin C can also be the main reason for hypothyroidism [6] . Vitamin B12 helps in the proper functioning of thyroid gland while vitamin C, with its antioxidant property, fights oxidative stress. Regular intake of these vitamins can help in the treatment of low thyroid problems. Consume foods like meat, dairy products, citrus fruits like lemon, fish and other vitamins B12 rich foods for better results.

8. Selenium

Selenium is the most powerful antioxidant known for improving the overall health of the thyroid gland. It acts as a catalyst for the production of thyroid hormones in the body [4] . Foods that are rich in selenium are yellow fin tuna, eggs, beef liver, chicken, spinach, and nuts.

9. Nettle

According to a renowned doctor, nettle, also known as stinging nettle, has anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties that help in curing Hashimoto's disease, a condition causing hypothyroidism. Nettle helps in balancing the hormones in both the underactive as well as in overactive cases but, it is especially beneficial in underactive thyroid condition as it is rich in iodine.

10. Turmeric

Due to turmeric's anti-inflammatory property [5] , autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's disease can be treated, a condition in which the immune system present in our body attacks the thyroid gland.

Tips To Prevent Hypothyroidism

1. Stop smoking

2. Avoid caffeine

3. Avoid foods like cauliflower, cabbage, soy, and processed foods or fast foods.

4. Keep an eye on warning signs of hypothyroidism.

5. Exercise regularly, even on weekends.

6. Do 5-min meditation or a weekly massage to combat stress.

7. Go to bed and wake up on time every day.

8. Avoid environmental toxins.

9. Visit the doctor on a regular basis.

10. Ask for a thyroid collar before undergoing X-rays.

