Why Should You Sleep With Your Socks On?

Sleep is necessary for the functioning of the body and brain according to the National Institute of Health. While the body is at rest at night the internal organs work hard throughout the night. So, when you wake up the next day your brain thinks more clearly, you have quicker reflexes and focus better. For much better sleep, wearing socks at night is helpful too.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, keeping your feet warm during sleep gives you a deep sleep. If your feet are cold you will have constricted blood vessels causing less blood to circulate and give you restless nights [1] .

Wear Your Socks For Better Sleep

Making a habit to wear socks at night could assist in the regulation of the body's internal temperature. A study showed that adults who wore socks in bed fell asleep faster and better [2] . The reason is that a person's internal body temperature drops during the night, reaching the lowest temperature around 4 am. Keeping your feet warm will help dilate the blood vessels, which is known as vasodilation. This increases the flow of blood to the skin and heat is released through the skin thus, lowering the body temperature [3] .

How Do Socks Affect The Body While Sleeping?

The average body temperature of a human is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, but the temperature differs by 1 to 2 degrees during 24 hours [4] . A person's core body temperature is affected by their circadian rhythm which helps determine your body's sleep patterns from sleeping at night to getting up in the morning [5] .

During the day, the body temperature rises slowly, reaching at its peak during the late afternoon when people feel alert. And then during the night, the body temperature decreases, making the person feel sleepy.

When you fall asleep, the body temperature lowers by 1 to 2 degrees which is the signal that the body is starting to conserve energy for other bodily functions. And when you sleep with your socks on it further helps in regulating the temperature cycle[6] .

Other Reasons To Wear Socks At Night

1. Promotes blood circulation

Poor circulation in the feet and legs causes swelling in the veins, leg pain and makes your feet cold. Wearing cotton socks at night improves blood circulation in the legs by warming your feet.

2. Prevents hot flashes

Women in their menopause phase experience hot flashes which cause sudden warmth inside the body, sweating, palpitations, etc. Wearing socks at night will lower the core body temperature and cool your body, thus preventing hot flashes[7]

3. Promotes better sex

Couples who wear socks at night can actually perform sex better and are more likely to have an orgasm during sex according to the researchers at the University of Groningen.

4. Reduces the symptoms of Raynaud's disease

One of the symptoms of Raynaud's disease is that the hands and feet become extremely cold. It is a disease which affects the blood vessels in the skin and the blood flow is reduced to the hands and feet causing numbness. Wearing socks could reduce the cold and numbness in the feet and keep it warm [8] .

What Kind Of Socks To Wear To Bed?

You should wear socks that are made of natural soft fibres such as cashmere or woollen socks. You can wear cotton socks too, but make sure that the socks you wear aren't tight-fitting because it might reduce circulation and disrupt proper warming of the feet [9] . Wear socks that are soft and comfortable. Consult a doctor before wearing compression socks.

To Conclude...

Keeping your feet warm at bedtime shortens the amount of time needed to relax and you fall asleep quickly. This increases the quality of sleep as the temperature is regulated in the body.