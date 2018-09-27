What Are The Benefits Of Using Compression Socks?

Compression socks have gain popularity due to the beneficial health effects that they have shown when used by people suffering from spider veins and varicose veins. You might have seen plenty of people wearing them these days, irrespective of the lifestyle, age or a disease. Read on to know more about compression socks, when and how to use them.

What Are Compression Socks?

Compression socks are worn for comfort by many. These are also used for medical purposes and sometimes to perform better in sports. They are socks that come in different sizes and strengths. A doctor is the best to suggest the most appropriate compression socks for you depending on the reason why you wish to or need to use one. They work by improving the blood flow in the area where they are worn.

These are stretchy socks that squeeze your leg gently giving a snug fitting. Pressure socks are available which are tight near the ankle and loosen as you move up the leg. Compression sleeves are also available. This is just the tube part without the foot region of the socks.