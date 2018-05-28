World Menstrual Hygiene Day: 8 Best Juices For Period Pain

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2018, the aim is creating awareness about the importance for women to maintain hygiene during menstruation. This year the World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2018 theme is 'Menstruation matters to everyone, everywhere'. In this article, we will be discussing the best juices for period pain.

There are many women and young girls out there who probably didn't experience that much of period problem. But, there are also women who have terrible experiences about menstruation which are extremely painful and uncomfortable.

There are many types of menstrual disorders that are defined as disruptive physically and in some cases, emotional symptoms also arise that women experience before or during their menstrual cycle.

There are four types of menstrual disorders:

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) includes heavy menstrual bleeding, no menstrual bleeding, or bleeding between two menstrual cycles.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms linked with the menstrual cycle. The physical symptoms are fatigue, bloating, swollen and painful breasts, etc. and the psychological symptoms are the inability to focus, depression, tension, anger and anxiety, etc.

Painful menstrual periods is a menstrual disorder indicated by severe menstrual cramps, diarrhoea and occasional feelings of light-headedness.

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is more severe because it comes with worse symptoms of anxiety, irritability, mood swings, etc.

Here are the best juices for period pain.

1. Apple, Celery, Ginger, And Parsley Juice

These ingredients when blended together are known to produce fertility because of the minerals these contain. Also being rich in iron and calcium and high in alkalinity, this juice helps nourish the reproductive system and keeps your cells healthy.

How to make: In a blender add 2 stalks of celery, ½ an apple, ½ inch of ginger, and a handful of parsley.

2. Pineapple And Carrot Juice

Pineapple can help get rid of your menstrual cramps due to its high amount of bromelain, an enzyme known for soothing muscle pain. On the other hand, carrots can help regularise blood flow, provide relief from menstrual pain, and make you less fatigued during those painful days.

How to make: In a blender add 1-2 cups of fresh pineapple and 2 large carrots.

3. Beetroot, Celery, Apple, And Cucumber Juice

During period days, you may become sluggish and tired, making daily tasks and assignments at work seem difficult. This high-energy juice which includes ingredients like beetroot, celery, apple, and cucumbers can increase your energy levels and keep you charged up throughout the day.

How to make: In a blender add 1 beetroot, 6 celery stalks, 1 green apple, and ½ a cucumber.

4. Carrot, Apple, And Lemon Juice

Who knew these ingredients like carrot, apple, and lemon can provide 25 percent of your daily requirement of potassium, a mineral associated with boosting mood? Well, if you are PMSing and feeling a little low in mood, you could drink this apple, carrot, and lemon juice.

How to make: In a blender, add 3 carrots, 1 apple, 1 lemon, 1 cup fresh parsley, and a one-inch piece of ginger.

5. Peach And Lemon Juice

Women who experience bloating with PMS during menstruation can drink peach and lemon juice as it helps eliminate excess fluid from the body and reduces water retention. It also eases indigestion and constipation and has a relaxing effect on the muscles.

How to make: In a blender add half a lemon, a medium-sized peach, and fresh basil for taste.

6. Blueberries And Watermelon Juice

Blueberries and watermelons are also good for reducing menstrual cramps. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and fibre that are beneficial for women because antioxidants fight the free radicals in the body and flush away the toxins. Watermelon helps to reduce water retention and eliminate excess fluids from the body too.

How to make: Add few blueberries, half a lime and half a cup of watermelon in a blender.

7. Apple And Orange Juice

Drinking apple and orange juice before your menstrual cycle will help treat bloating, improve your digestion, and make you feel more energized. Consuming this juice will help prevent depression and anxiety. It will also prevent the appearance of acne that is associated with menstrual cycles.

How to make: In a blender add medium-sized oranges and medium-sized apples.

8. Beetroot And Orange Juice

Women who experience tiredness and fatigue during menstrual cycles, beetroot and orange together make for a perfect juice for them. It also prevents various psychological signs of menstrual disorders like symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, and irritability.

How to make: In a blender add a medium-sized beetroot, a medium-sized orange and half a lemon for taste.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: World Menstrual Hygiene Day: 9 Basic Menstrual Hygiene Tips