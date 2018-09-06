What To Do If A Haemorrhoid Bursts?

What Are Haemorrhoids? Haemorrhoids appear as swollen veins in the lower rectum and anus. They might be located inside the rectum (internal) or under the skin surrounding the anus (external). Piles is quite common. Poor diet with a limited intake of fibre and water can cause haemorrhoids due to constipation. Piles can also occur when one is obese, due to increased pressure after sitting for a long duration. For few, there could be no symptoms associated with haemorrhoids while for some it could itching, bleeding and burning. It makes sitting down quite uncomfortable.

Can Haemorrhoids Burst? When a blood clot forms inside the vein, it turns into thrombosed haemorrhoids. When it becomes full of blood, it can burst. This can cause bleeding for a little time. A thrombosed haemorrhoid is extremely painful just before it bursts. Once it bursts open, the extra pressure due to the blood built up is released, giving you a certain amount of relief. However, if you continue to face pain along with the bleeding for a long duration, then it is more likely to be a bleeding haemorrhoid and not a burst haemorrhoid.

What Are The Signs Of A Burst Haemorrhoid? Haemorrhoids are accompanied by intense itching, pain and a burning sensation. When it bursts open, bright red colour bleeding occurs for quite some time. Most of the times, internal haemorrhoids go unnoticed. This is because there might be no pain or itching as there are fewer nerve endings inside the rectum. Most of the time internal haemorrhoids are noticed when there is rectal bleeding due to the rupture of the haemorrhoid.

How To Treat The Bleeding? There are plenty of over-the-counter creams and medicated wipes available to treat ruptured haemorrhoids. To stop the bleeding, you can stay in bed with your feet elevated using pillows. This relieves pressure on the area of the ruptured haemorrhoids. This would thus decrease the blood flow and in turn stop the bleeding. You can reduce the swelling of the area by applying a cold pack. Over-the-counter medication can also help in reducing the pain and inflammation. Bleeding due to a ruptured haemorrhoid can last for around a few seconds to a maximum of 10 minutes. The area also might occasionally bleed in between bowel movements. Most of the time, the ruptured haemorrhoid would not require any specific, prolonged treatment. The bleeding too should stop after a while. However, it would be best to soothe the area and keep it clean till it heals. A sitz bath is recommended. This would increase the blood flow to the area around the ruptured haemorrhoid, thus aiding and promoting quick healing. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

• Fill your bathtub with about 4 inches of warm water. Ensure that the water temperature is bearable and it is not too hot.

• Soak the area of the ruptured haemorrhoid in this warm water for around 20 minutes.

• To ensure that the affected area is completely submerged in the warm water, you can bend your knees or put your legs out of the edges of the bathtub.

• Gently pat the area with a clean towel. Do not rub. Keep the area clean and dry. You can opt for a daily sitz bath in case necessary.