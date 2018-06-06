What Is A Normal Period? 5 Signs Of Period Troubles That Tell You Should Visit A Doctor

Women at some point in their lives have declared that their periods is the worst thing, with all the pain and mood swings. Though it may be uncomfortable and inconvenient at times during menstruation, your period is your body's way of telling you that your reproductive system is working properly. In this article, we will be discussing period troubles and how to solve them.

What Is Normal Periods Cycle?

An average woman's menstrual cycle is for 28 days, and the average period lasts for three to five days. But, this may differ from woman to woman.

Health experts say three days of periods are considered normal for some women. In case of heavier periods, it may extend to seven days. Rather than worrying about the length of your period, you need to check whether anything has changed.

A woman should keep a tab on her own menstrual cycle, because it provides a number of clues about whether something is right or not.

Signs Of Period Troubles

1. Your Period Has Slowed Down

The cause of a missing menstrual period is called amenorrhea which actually varies by age. A woman who is sexually active in her 20's or 30's, getting pregnant is always a possibility. On the other hand, women who are in their 40s or 50s could be in perimenopause (it is the period surrounding menopause). This is caused when the ovaries produce less estrogen, and the period becomes less frequent.

Once the periods stop for full 12 months in a row, that means you are in menopause. The average age for menopause is 51.

Excessive exercise can also be the cause of missed periods. Female athletes who work out so hard that they stop getting their periods. This is also common among ballet dancers and runners. Intense workout training affects the production and regulation of reproductive hormones involved in the menstrual cycle.

Other possible causes of missed periods could be:

Thyroid disorders.

Eating disorders.

Breastfeeding.

Oral contraceptive pills.

Obesity.

Disorder of the hypothalamus.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome

Stress

Disease of the uterus.

2. Period Is Heavier Than Normal

Most women are known to shed two or three tablespoons of blood each month. Some women who have heavier periods lose more than 5 tablespoons of blood each month. Bleeding excessively can cause a loss of iron from the body. The body needs iron to produce hemoglobin, that helps the red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body.

A drop in red blood cell count will lead to anemia. The symptoms of anemia are pale skin, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Other factors that cause heavier blood flow are given below:

Uterine fibroids

Miscarriage.

Usage of blood thinners or steroids.

Uterus cancer.

A change in birth control pills.

Also, changing your sanitary napkins every few hours is a sign that you are bleeding abnormally heavily. Visit your doctor, if you are having persistent heavy flow.

3. Bleeding In Between Your Periods

Bleeding in between your periods is a period trouble a woman shouldn't ignore. An irritated sore in the vaginal area or maybe forgetting to take a birth control pill or uterus cancer can be the cause.

4. Experiencing Tremendous Pain With Your Periods

Having painful menstrual cramps is normal during menstruation. But most women have unbearable menstrual cramps that they are unable to get out of bed. Painful periods are called dysmenorrhea which is accompanied by other symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, headache, vomiting, and pain in the lower back.

Endometriosis and fibroids can also be the cause of painful periods.

5. Large Blood Clots

Women experiencing large blood clots during their heavy periods means they are either suffering from hyperthyroidism, symptomatic anemia, or uterine fibroids. You need to visit a gynecologist if you have large blood clots.

When Should You Visit A Doctor?

Any period trouble that you are having isn't normal, especially if it's making you uncomfortable or stops you from doing normal activities. It's time to check with your doctor.

You can visit your doctor if you have the following reasons:

Your periods have suddenly become irregular.

Your period comes more often than every 21 days.

Your bleeding continues for more than 7 days.

Each hour your sanitary napkin is soaking wet and you need to change it.

Painful periods.

Bleeding in between your periods.

