What Are The Symptoms Of A Bad Aortic Heart Valve?

One of the most common and also the most serious valve disease problems is that of aortic stenosis. This ailment occurs when the aortic valve narrows down. Read on to know more about this ailment, its symptoms, how it is diagnosed and its treatment.

What Is Aortic Stenosis?

When the heart's aortic valve narrows down and prevents the valve from opening completely, it leads to aortic stenosis. This causes blockage and prevents proper blood flow from the heart towards the inside of the main artery and then towards the aorta and finally the rest of the body.

Due to the reduction in the flow of blood, the heart will need to work harder in order to be able to pump blood to the rest of the body. The extra work that the heart does limits the actual amount of blood that can be pumped. This weakens the heart muscles.

The condition can be treated; however, it depends on how severe your condition is. A surgical procedure might be required to repair or replace the valve. If the condition is left untreated, it can lead to serious cardiovascular issues.