Thyromegaly: Everything You Need To Know

A condition wherein the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck turns abnormally large is known as thyromegaly. We commonly refer to this condition as goitre. Although the major reason behind it is insufficient iodine, there could be other causes associated with its occurrence as well. Roughly, one-third of the world's population suffers from a low iodine intake.

The severity of the situation is high in case of people who live far away from the ocean areas (or at higher elevations) as it has been found that such people do not get enough iodine intake through their diet. When the thyroid gland can't make enough hormone, it enlarges in order to compensate.