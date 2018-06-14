These 9 Superfoods Can Save Your Life

As days are passing by, foods and beverages are no longer served healthy to consumers. This leads to chronic diseases, illness, obesity, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. So, that's the reason we will be writing about foods that will save your life.

Believe it or not, people are aware that the foods that they consume are killing them slowly. According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 120,000 deaths per year are caused due to chronic illness.

The most nutrition-dense foods are mustard greens, kale, and spinach because they have vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals which can prevent arteries from hardening. All these combinations present in these vegetables can ward off those harmful free radicals in your body, which can stop cancer cells from forming and growing.

Let's have a look at the 10 foods that can save your life. If you want to live longer and have a healthier life, include these foods in your diet.

1. Broccoli For cancer

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that can help prevent cancer. Studies have found that eating steamed broccoli just a few times a week can lower prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and skin cancer. It is due to the presence of anti-cancer properties called sulforaphane, a compound that works effectively to kill the cancer genes. So, start having broccoli to ward off cancer.

2. Walnuts For Heart Disease

Out of all the nuts, walnuts proved to be the best nut for your heart. Researchers found that walnuts are brimming in antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids that can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. It is recommended to consume about a handful of walnuts every day to cut down the risk of heart disease by nearly 40 per cent.

Tip: Roast walnuts and have them.

3. Spinach For Liver Disease

Researchers have found that in order to cure or treat your liver disease, spinach is the best food. Liver disease is caused due to a poor diet, consumption of excessive alcohol, and inflammation.

The main function of the liver is taking part in detoxification, and when the liver doesn't work properly, the liver builds up fatty toxins that eventually make you ill. Studies have shown that steamed spinach can be 13 per cent more effective in curing a liver disease because it is rich in vitamin E, betaine, and choline.

4. Kidney Beans For Diabetes

Kidney beans are an effective pill for preventing type 2 diabetes. The main reason is due to their fibre content that helps the body to manage blood sugar. A half cup of kidney beans provides 14 grams of fibre. This fibre takes a longer time to digest, making it a very low glycemic index carbohydrate that prevents a spike in blood sugar levels.

5. Blueberries For Alzheimer's Disease

If Alzheimer's disease runs in your family, there are some diet changes that you should make to minimize your risk. Add blueberries into your diet as they are rich in antioxidants that protect the cells from damage by changing the way neurons communicate in the brain and reducing the accumulation of protein clumps.

6. Bok Choy For Lowering Blood Pressure

Bok choy is one of the best sources of potassium, which is necessary for lowering blood pressure levels and building muscles. This green leafy vegetable also will help in improving your immune system because it is packed with vitamin A, which is known to aid in producing white blood cells. Bok choy has antioxidants that kill free radicals in the body.

7. Coconut Oil For Obesity

Coconut oil is pure saturated fat, which means at high heat, it becomes highly resistant to oxidation. Medium chain fatty acids present in coconut oil have most of the 12 carbon lauric acid.

These types of fats are fantastic for losing weight as they increase the metabolism and give you a feeling of satisfaction when you eat. Coconut oil is full of vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin K.

8. Eggs For Eye Disease

There is a myth that egg yolks or even a whole egg raises your cholesterol levels. But the fact is egg yolk has more number of nutrients than the egg white. Eggs contain powerful antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that protect you from various eye diseases. One large egg is known to have 6 grams of protein and contains all the essential amino acids required by the body.

9. Lower Cholesterol Levels With Garlic

Numerous studies have shown that garlic has positive benefits on heart health. Garlic is also known for lowering cholesterol levels and blood triglycerides. It also helps in lowering the risk of stroke and thus, lowers blood pressure. Being anti-microbial in nature, it can kill bacteria and fungi as well.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: World Blood Donor Day: Diet Before And After Donating Blood