These 7 Foods Boost Fertility In Women

The roles of women have changed considerably in the past century. No longer are women made to sit at home and look after the house upkeep. Women nowadays go out there and make a life of their own.

There is nothing that 21st century women are not capable of doing. With all due respect to the other gender, men too are accepting the fact and trying to be emotionally and physically supportive to the women in their lives. They are coming forward to share responsibilities of home and kids.

Women are gifted with the ability of reproduction, something without which mankind would be extinct. A woman's body is naturally designed to conceive and give birth to a new being. But, sometimes, nature does not take its course.

Modern-day stressful and unhealthy lifestyle along with constant abuse of birth control pills and injections over a long period of time are some of the contributing factors towards female infertility.

Female infertility has become a serious health condition today. So, much that 1 in 6 couples have trouble conceiving.

Diet can play a very important role in increasing the fertility of women. A lot of research has been carried on this topic and it can be concluded that eating healthy is known increase the chances of fertility in women.

Listed below are some foods that will help you conceive naturally, so that you get to experience the greatest joy in the world, that of giving birth to a baby.

Here are top 7 foods that will boost your fertility in no time.

1) Beans:

If you are someone who abhors beans, then it's time to befriend them for they will serve you good. These are packed with lean proteins and iron, both which are essential to get your ovaries going. They are high in fibre, and low in fat, so you do not have to worry about weight gain too. Take them as a part of snacks or include them in your curries, they will definitely help you realise your dreams sooner.

2) Omega-3 Oils:

Omega 3s is essential when it comes to trying to conceive. They contain EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are important to increase your fertility. They reduce inflammation the pelvic area and also cervical mucus of the egg, making it faster in reaching the sperm. Doctors usually recommend starting on omega 3s at least three months before conceiving.

3) Berries:

We already know that antioxidants do a whole lot of good to us. In fact, they also increase our chances of conceiving. They decrease cell damage and protect the internal organs from free radical damage. This increases the overall health, which automatically increases the chances of conceiving.

4) Dairy Products:

Foods rich in calcium will not only increase your bone health, but also your reproductive health. Dairy products are high in a protein called polyamines, which are found in plants and animal products. These proteins help in improving egg health and also help the ovaries function smoothly. This reduces ovulation problems.

5) Yams:

There is an old wives' tale, which tells that yams are great in increasing the chances of fertility. This fact was recently backed by science too. Taken especially in the first two weeks of the menstrual cycle, yams increase the ovulation window, thereby making you fertile for longer. They also balance the progesterone and oestrogen levels in the body, making it ready for conceiving.

6) Leafy Greens:

Leafy greens contain folate and other essential nutrients which improve the overall health in women. They are also known to reduce stress levels in the body and increase mental well-being. These two factors may have a direct effect on the regulation of menstrual cycle, which will help increase the chances of pregnancy.

7) Almonds:

As tasty as they are, they may help you to become a proud mother too. Almonds are rich in vitamin E, manganese, copper and biotin. Vitamin E helps improve the quality of eggs and also reduces the chances of birth defects.