Solar Eclipse: What Foods To Eat And Avoid Based On Ayurveda

The second partial solar eclipse of the year is taking place today. And that too, the solar eclipse has fallen on Friday the 13th. In western culture, Friday the 13th is associated with several eerie superstitions. In this article, we will be writing what foods you should eat and avoid during solar eclipse.

This year, the partial solar eclipse would be visible only in parts of Antarctica, Southern Australia and New Zealand. This kind of solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the sun and earth, but the moon only covers the sun partially.

There are many myths and beliefs about eclipses in India and all over the world. But, traditionally, Hindus in India follow dietary restrictions based on Ayurveda.

What Foods To Eat And Avoid During Solar Eclipse

In many communities in India, it is believed that during the time of eclipse people should avoid eating food, drinking water or even cooking food.

In yogic practices, it is advised to increase consuming the quantity of food while the sun rises and decrease consuming the quantity of food while the sun sets.

It is also believed that solar eclipses are inauspicious and could increase the presence of bacteria and germs. That's the reason, most of the people avoid cooking or eating food, drinking too much of water and going outdoors.

Most people chant prayers and meditate during this period to protect themselves from the negative energy. Also, after the eclipse is over, people take a bath to purify themselves.

Dr. Sriharsha.K.V, assistant professor, Department of Basic Principles, Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science And Research says, "On Solar eclipse, one shouldn't consume tubers - vegetables that grow under the soil like potatoes, carrots, radishes, turnips, celery, etc. One should also consume foods within 8 hours of preparation and to avoid foods which have been kept for more than 8 hours."

These are some of the guidelines he suggests for eating on the eclipse day:

1. Which Foods To Eat?

One should eat foods that are light on the stomach and enhance digestion. Foods such as fruits and dry fruits are light foods and not heavy. Children and old people should not consume heavy foods. Other foods like sabudana khichdi and moong dal can be eaten.

2. Which Foods To Avoid?

Eating heavy foods on the eclipse day might cause indigestion. He suggests not to consume chappati (flat bread), urad dal and black gram which are used in making dosa and idli. Eating these foods will take a long time to digest. Sick people should also refrain from eating these foods.

3. Why Do People Fast On The Eclipse Day?

He says that if food is cooked during this period, it gets contaminated with an increase in microorganisms because of the sun's rays. So, you shouldn't expose foods and keep it out in the open. Raw vegetables should not be consumed as they are also contaminated.

4. Can You Drink Water?

Fresh water should be consumed and avoid drinking water that has been kept out in the open for too long. It is preferred to drink lukewarm water after the water is boiled. The consumption of water should be less as it may slow down the digestion process.

5. Why Is Meditation Necessary During This Period?

Durva is a type of grass that can be used to detoxify water and foods. This grass is mainly used in pujas. Adding this grass in your in your foods and water will remove the negative energy. Also, meditation will help you to concentrate on things that bring out positivity.

So, whether you choose to eat or not on solar eclipse is totally up to your wish and beliefs and we do not advocate one against the other.

