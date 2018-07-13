Are you a coffee lover and can't start your day without a cup of your morning coffee? It is the most essential component for your survival, isn't it? But, how do you like your coffee, black or with milk? This article will tell you which one is better, regular coffee or black coffee in terms of their nutritional value.

Coffee has many health benefits like improving your memory and reducing your risk of liver cancer. And yes, one of the most important health benefits of coffee is that it's responsible for the success of countless professionals.

What Is Black Coffee?

Black coffee is made in a pot, wherein roasted beans are ground and brewed with near-boiling water to produce black coffee. It doesn't have the addition of milk.

What Is Regular Coffee?

Regular coffee is made with cream or milk and sugar.

The Difference Between Black Coffee & Regular Coffee (Milk And Sugar)

# Black Coffee For Weight Loss

If you are looking to lose weight effectively, then you should definitely have black coffee because it has lower calories compared to coffee with milk and sugar. A cup of black coffee is known to have 4.7 calories while regular coffee has 56.6 calories.

#Coffee With Sugar And Milk In the Evening

Health experts say black coffee will energize you and give you more mental clarity than regular coffee because there is no milk or cream that reduces its positive effects.

So, drinking it in the evening will keep you awake in the night and disrupt your sleep. If you have coffee and don't feel sleepy, it's better that you stop drinking coffee. If there's something important you need to do at night, then you should go for black coffee.

# Drink Regular Coffee If You Have Acidity

If you have acidity, avoid drinking black coffee as it has a very high pH. Also, drinking coffee can increase the concentration of acid in your urine, so ensure that you drink watery fruits and vegetables to neutralize its effect.

# Add Milk In Your Coffee To Prevent Oesophageal Cancer

Drinking a hot cuppa will increase the chances of getting thermal burns in the sensitive oesophagus tissues. And these burns will contribute to oesophagal problems. However, adding cold milk can lower the hot temperature in your coffee.

Health Benefits Of Black Coffee

It turns out, milk coffee has fewer benefits compared to black coffee. Here are the health benefits of black coffee.

1. A Healthy Liver

Drinking black coffee improves the condition of your liver and it shows that people who drink four or more cups of black coffee a day have as much as 80 per cent low rate of cirrhosis of the liver. They also have as low as 40 per cent rate of developing liver cancer.

2. Boosts Your Metabolism

Do you want to lose weight? Drink black coffee as it is directly associated with burning fat. This doesn't mean that you will only drink coffee and avoid eating the right foods and working out. Drinking coffee will only boost your metabolism by 11 per cent.

3. It Makes Your Smarter

Coffee is known to be a psychoactive stimulant. When you are drinking coffee, the caffeine goes into your digestive system, then into your bloodstream and eventually to your brain. When caffeine hits the brain, it blocks one of your inhibitory neurotransmitters called adenosine.

This causes an increase in other neurotransmitters called norepinephrine and dopamine, causing the neurons in the brain to fire rapidly. All these neurons help boost your energy, mood, memory and cognitive functioining.

4. Lowers The Risk Of Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that is associated with a drop in dopamine. Caffeine is known to boost dopamine levels, so drinking black coffee will lower the chances of developing Parkinson's disease.

Also, people who drink coffee regularly have been shown to have 32 to 60 per cent lower chances of getting this disease.

5. It Provides Important Nutrients

Coffee has a great amount of antioxidants and other nutrients like vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B5, magnesium, potassium and manganese. Also, surprisingly, the human bodies absorb more nutrients from coffee than from fruits and vegetbles.

6. It Helps Fight Against Depression

Caffeine increases dopamine in the brain which is known as the 'happy chemical'. So, consuming black coffee will make you happier and keep you less depressed. It is said that people who drink black coffee have a 20 per cent lower chance of becoming depressed.

7. Reduces The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

If you are a fan of regular coffee who can't do without milk and sugar, then you might be increasing the chances of getting diabetes. On the other hand, studies have shown that drinking black coffee can drop the risk of type 2 diabetes by 7 per cent compared to those who drink coffee with milk and sugar.

8. Lowers The Risk Of Cancer

People who drink four cups of black coffee a day have a 15 per cent lowered risk of colon cancer. Colon cancer is one of the fourth most cause of death in the world. Black coffee also reduces the risk for skin cancer, especially in women by about 20 per cent.

9. It Keeps You Calm

Smelling the coffee calms down your brain. This happens when there are changes in the composition of a protein in the brain that is associated with stress. That's why when you are stressed sip a cup of black coffee.

10. Reduces The Risk Of Heart Disease

People who drink coffee regularly have a lowered chance of having stroke by 20 percent. This reduces the risk of heart disease, as black coffee is good for cardiovascular health. Drinking two to three cups of black coffee per day will keep your heart healthier.

11. Cleanses Your System

Coffee is diuretic which means drinking coffee will make you urinate frequently. This is good because your system is cleansed and your body flushes out the bacteria and virus through urine.

