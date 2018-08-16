7 Silent Signs Of Deep Vein Thrombosis To Watch Out For

While some diseases, like the flu, which show certain symptoms like cold, cough, etc., before occurring, there are a number of diseases including major ones such as cancer and heart diseases, which can occur without a prior warning.

So, in order to be able to prevent and treat diseases effectively, we must make a conscious effort to look out for the symptoms, even when we feel like we are at the best of our health.

Now, we may already know that the human circulatory system consists of veins and arteries which are responsible for the circulation of blood in the body.

There are a number of diseases which affect the veins of the body, which in turn could affect healthy circulation and cause major diseases. One such disease is the deep vein thrombosis. Here are some of the silent signs of deep vein thrombosis that you must become aware of.

What Is Deep Vein Thrombosis?

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition that affects the veins that are located deeper inside your body, normally, the legs. When a blood clot (thrombus) develops in one or more deep veins of the legs or other parts of the body, it leads to deep vein thrombosis.

Deep vein thrombosis can also happen if you have other diseases which make you prone to blood clots, such as obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, etc., and also if you tend to sit for a long time.

This disease is very dangerous, as the blood clots in the legs can dislodge themselves and travel through the bloodstream and then get into other organs such as the heart or the lungs.

Causes For Deep Vein Thrombosis

• Hereditary blood-related diseases

• Prolonged bed rest due to conditions like risky pregnancy, paralysis or hospitalization.

• Injury to the deep veins of the body, especially the legs.

• Surgery to the legs

• A pregnancy where the woman's body weight is more than normal, causing a lot of strain on the legs, resulting in blood clots being formed in the deep veins.

• Taking birth control pills or hormonal replacement therapy, that could trigger the formation of blood clots.

• Being overweight or obese

• Habits such as smoking which could trigger the formation of blood clots.

• Certain types of cancers, for instance, adenocarcinomas, which increase the possibility of clots being formed in the vein.

• Age factors, that is, people over the age of 60 are naturally more prone to this disease, as their veins become weaker.

• People who have jobs that require them to sit for a long time, such as drivers, tailors, corporate professionals, etc.

Here are some of the silent signs of deep vein thrombosis

1. Cramps

2. Discolouration

3. Warm Sensation

4. Pain In The Calf

5. Swelling

6. Shortness Of Breath

7. Severe Pain In Foot

1. Cramps

If you have been experiencing frequent cramps, especially in your legs, where you feel like a muscle has been pulled, even though you haven't worked out or have suffered an injury recently, then it could be a hidden sign of deep vein thrombosis caused by the blood clot.

2. Discolouration

If you notice that certain parts of your leg have a reddish or bluish-purple hue, which has been there for a long time, it could also be yet another silent sign of deep vein thrombosis caused by the accumulated blood in the clots.

3. Warm Sensation

If you can feel that one or more parts of your legs is warmer than the others constantly, it could be due to the accumulation of excess blood in the clots just in those areas, which is a sign of deep vein thrombosis.

4. Pain In The Calf

If you have a constant, nagging pain in your calf muscles, even though you haven't been involved in strenuous work recently, it could be a silent sign of a number of conditions such as calcium deficiency, osteoporosis and even deep vein thrombosis.

5. Swelling

If you notice that there is a mild swelling in any part of your leg or legs, even though you haven't suffered from any injury or infection lately, then you must get checked for deep vein thrombosis, as it is also a hidden symptom.

6. Shortness Of Breath

This is a rare silent sign caused by deep vein thrombosis, only if the blood clot formed by this disease in the lower parts of the body has travelled to the lungs causing a condition known as pulmonary embolism. People with deep vein thrombosis are highly prone to this lung disease, so if you experience shortness of breath constantly, you must get checked for both these related conditions.

7. Severe Pain In Foot

If you have been experiencing severe, unexplained pain in the foot or ankle, then it could be yet another sign of deep vein thrombosis, triggered by the blood clot.