8 Scientifically Proven Ways To Reduce Body Ache Without Medication!

If you take a moment and think back about the last time you had some kind of a body ache, you may wince at the feeling of discomfort you went through, right? Well, any kind of physical pain can bring about a lot of discomfort in addition to coming in the way of your daily activities.

As we realise, pain is caused by a number of reasons, such as injuries, diseases, infections, surgeries, etc. The degree of pain varies depending on its cause, the region of the body it has affected, the health condition of a person, the age and gender of a person, etc.

For example, the pain caused by a fall and injury to the knee may be very different from the pain caused by a migraine in the head, even though, their degrees may remain the same. Now, pain, regardless of its cause is normally caused by the inflammation of the nerves, tissues or muscles in the affected area.

So, in order to reduce the pain, within a short period of time, painkillers are prescribed by doctors, so that the inflammation is reduced. However, painkillers are extremely strong medications, infused with chemicals, which could harm your body in the long run.

So, unless the pain is unbearable, there are certain natural remedies which can help ease the pain, naturally.

Have a look at some of the scientifically proven natural remedies for pain, here.

1. Acupuncture

A study conducted at the Pain Management Department of the Scripps Center For Integrative Medicine in California stated that acupuncture is a great natural therapeutic method which can help reduce pain, as it has the ability to gradually change the cognitive behavioural patterns and reduce the brain's response to the stimuli of pain. So, acupuncture allows a person to mentally resist pain.

2. Exercise

As we know, any kind of exercise performed on a regular basis can help treat a number of ailments, which include pain. There are certain types of exercises, such as yoga and aerobics, which condition the muscles of the body and reduce muscle-related aches. Also, the endorphin hormones released in the brain while exercising can also reduce pain and inflammation.

3. Mediterranean Diet

A recent research study conducted by a group of Brazilian researchers found that following a Mediterranean diet, which consists of an abundance of vegetables, fruit, olive oil, fish and nuts, can also help reduce pain naturally. This is because the Mediterranean diet is low in sugar and high in omega-3 fatty acids; both of these properties are essential for pain reduction in the body.

4. Stretching

For certain types of pain, such as pain caused by muscle pulls, injuries to the joints, sprains, arthritis, etc., stretching comes in handy in reducing the pain. Stretching the body part affected by pain, gently, on a daily basis can help reduce the inflammation, tension and stiffness in the area, thus aiding in the reduction of pain, naturally.

5. Vitamin D

As we know, to remain healthy, one must consume all the essential nutrients including vitamins. Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins which has a number of health benefits, including pain reduction. Vitamin D is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce the inflammation, especially in the bones and joints, thus reducing the pain, in those areas and also in other parts of the body.

6. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy

Cognitive behavioural therapy or CBT is a psychotherapeutic technique used to treat certain mental and physical ailments. By going in for CBT therapies regularly, the brain's response to pain changes and people with chronic pain find relief, as many times, pain is associated with out brain response. So, CBT helps a person to resist and manage pain in a better manner.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric is a commonly used spice in our kitchens and also used in many natural remedies to treat ailments ranging from flu to skin disorders. Turmeric is also known to reduce pain, when consumed internally or when applied mixed with water onto the affected area, as turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation and pain.

8. Coffee

A new study published in the journal 'Nature Medicine' stated that after conducting a number of research studies, it has been proven that consuming a cup of coffee, preferably without sugar, every day, can help reduce age-related pains, such as joint pain, arthritis pain, back pain, etc., as caffeine can also reduce inflammation naturally and can aid in the regeneration of damaged cells, in the affected area.