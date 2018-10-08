What Happens To Your Body When You Sleep 7 To 8 Hours

How many hours of sleep are you getting each night? Well, the numbers may vary, some may say 5 or 6 hours and some may say 7 or 8 hours. There are many people who believe that getting 6 hours of sleep is enough. However, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, say that sleeping only six hours is bad news as it may lead to chronic sleep deprivation. As a result, you might feel depressed, find it difficult to pay attention and decrease the ability to control your appetite.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, healthy adults and older people should get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night to help different bodily functions to function at its best.

Why Is Sleep Important?

Sleep is important for many reasons - it signals your body to release hormones and compounds that manage your hunger levels (beneficial for mid-night snackers), maintains your immune system, lowers the risk of health conditions, and retains memory.

How Sleeping Seven To Eight Hours Positively Affects Your Body