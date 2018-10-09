Do you smell something that is not there? This could be why...

Is Phantosmia Common? A few people do have such episodes of phantom smells, and they usually go away on their own. But if they keep coming back then it could be a thing of concern. People can notice a range of odours. The most common ones are: • Chemicals such as ammonia

• Rotten fruits/vegetables

• Burning rubber

• Cigarette smoke

What Are The Causes Of Phantosmia? Phantosmia tends to occur after a head injury and sometimes when there is an upper respiratory infection. However, most of the time, the case of phantosmia is said to be associated with a problem in the nose or the mouth rather than the brain. Some of the nose-related issues that cause these hallucinations are: • Allergies

• Common cold

• Sinus

• Nasal polyps

• Irritation due to poor quality of air Other common causes are: • Migraines

• Dental issues

• Radiation treatment

• Exposure to neurotoxins The less common causes are: • Epilepsy

• Alzheimer's disease

• Brain tumour

• Stroke

• Parkinson's disease

How Is Phantosmia Diagnosed? Identifying the underlying cause is the most efficient way of diagnosing this ailment. Your doctor would begin with a physical examination that would involve checking your eyes, head, neck and nose. You would need to tell your doctor the kind of odours that you smell. Your doctor would also ask you if you feel the unpleasant odour in one or both the nostrils. How long the odours are smelt is also important to make an accurate diagnosis. If a nose-related cause is suspected, then you might be recommended to go for an endoscopy. This would give the doctor a chance to have a better look inside the nasal cavity to check for the underlying cause. In case the physical examination does not help the doctor to determine the particular cause then you might need to get an MRI scan or a CT scan done. This is essential to rule out any possible neurological conditions. An electroencephalogram might be done to measure the electrical activity of your brain. A doctor is also the best person to detect if the problem is with the sense of smell or taste. If not, then it could hint at a psychiatric or a neurological disorder.