List Of 10 Foods That Do Not Expire

2. Powdered Milk

Powdered milk, or dried milk, is a manufactured dairy product. It is made by evaporating the milk and making it dry. Powdered milk has a far longer shelf-life than liquid milk and doesn't need to be stored in the refrigerator.

3. Dried Beans

Dried beans like kidney beans, peas, soybeans, etc., are the tastiest beans when cooked. They have a longer shelf-life and don't get spoiled easily. You can save the cooked dried beans too and it is mostly added in chicken recipes and salads.

4. Soy Sauce

Soy sauce is mostly used in making Chinese recipes that brings in an aromatic flavour into the dishes. A bottle of soy sauce can last up to years if it's only stored in the refrigerator. But, generally soy sauce is used in all types of dishes, so there is no need to store it in the refrigerator.

5. Maple Syrup

Organic maple syrup has a longer shelf-life because it can drive away the growth of mildew. If you have a bottle of old maple syrup and are unsure of using it, just boil it and scoop off the surface to ensure there is no mildew present.

6. Honey

Honey is a nature's product and it doesn't get spoiled. Honey is most probably the only food that lasts forever. It is because of the processing of the honey the bees use, which helps it to have a longer shelf-life.

7. Sugar

Sugar doesn't get spoiled because it does not support bacterial growth. But keeping fresh sugar is a challenge, as you need to prevent it from becoming hard. So, it is essential that you store sugar in an airtight container.

8. Vinegar

Vinegar is used to preserve many food items from pickles to eggs for longer periods. This preservative agent can also preserve itself for many years. So, you needn't worry about the expiry date of the vinegar bottle you have stocked up.

9. Dried Pasta

Dried pasta is a long-lasting food because it lacks in moisture until you cook it in boiling water. But, make sure you store pasta in a cool place in a tight, sealed container. You can store pasta for months.

10. Vanilla Extract

Vanilla extract is used in making desserts and it has a deep, rich taste and colour. Storing vanilla extract for months will enhance the flavour of meat sauces and marinades. But, vanilla extract is primarily used for baking desserts.