Is It Normal To Lose Your Period Because Of Exercise?

Do you start panicking when you miss your periods and suddenly you jump to conclusions? When a woman misses her period, these questions start arising, "What if I am pregnant?' or 'Does it have to do something with what I ate?' But brushing all these questions aside, exercise can also cause late periods.

The Basic Question Arises, "Is It Normal To Skip A Period?"

A woman can definitely skip a period, and that can happen once or twice in a year. This might not be a big issue until and unless you are pregnant or may be under stress. If you are missing your periods frequently, it is most likely a huge cause of concern.

Another daily activity can cause you to skip periods and that is exercise.

How Much Exercise Can Cause A Missed Period?

Exercise itself doesn't cause menstruation to absolutely stop, it's a mixture of energy consumed and energy used. This results in low energy availability. Low energy availability can happen due to reasons like dietary changes or restriction, stress, exercise or maybe a combination of all these factors.

Do you know that loss of periods affects over half of recreational athletes and it is often a serious health concern?

When your body doesn't have enough energy to keep your body's system running, it shuns out energy away from the non-essential ones like growth and reproduction.

As a result, the hypothalamus, a region in the brain, slows or stops the release of the hormones that control ovulation.

Can Too Much Exercise Affect Your Periods?

Before the onset of periods, the brain sends messages to the ovaries and uterus saying it is time to have a period. And during this time, doing a lot of exercise could shut off these signals. Working out a lot can hamper the menstrual cycle and if your cycle seems out of place, talk to your doctor.

Can You Do Too Little Exercise Or Is It Harmful If You Miss Your Periods?

More exercise or hard-core workouts are tied to missing periods compared to less exercise. If you are missing your periods every month, then you will have to protect your body from getting irregular periods. Seek a doctor's help immediately.

Can Diet Have An Effect On Your Periods?

Sugar in particular can change the pathway signals that could have an effect. PCOS as well may have an influence on the diet and period connection. Your periods may be a vital sign of bone health.

It gives you a glimpse into what's happening inside your body and a sign for saying that all your systems are running smoothly. For example, signs like if your period flow is getting better.

On the other hand, your periods can also point out long-term health problems like if your menstrual cycle is getting longer or your flow is getting light. This can be a sign of estrogen deficiency which can further affect fertility.

Also, many cases of amenorrhea (missed menstrual period) have been noted that have been linked with higher cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.

Women and men both reach their peak bone mass or highest bone density between the ages of 20 to 30. From here, you maintain what you have and start beginning to lose bone as a part of the ageing process.

If a person does not produce the natural monthly estrogen, especially during adolescence and adulthood, he or she may not achieve maximum bone mass. This could result in weaker bone tissues and injuries in your back, heel bone and pelvis.

