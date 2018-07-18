Is It Important For All Men To Get A Prostate Cancer Test Done?

A popular quote on cancer goes like this, "Cancer does not have a face, until it is yours!".

The above-mentioned quote is quite true and has a very deep meaning when analysed deeper, as it means to say that, we will never be able to comprehend the true destructive power of cancer, until we experience it first-hand!

A person's life which was once full of joy and regular activities, will surely be turned upside down, the minute they find out they have cancer, even if they are extremely strong willed.

This is because cancer is a disease which has devastating consequences and a high possibility of relapse and death.

Even the symptoms of cancer can be excruciating, not just for the person affected by the disease, but even for their near and dear ones.

The entire appearance of a person changes when the symptoms of cancer start to surface. The patients usually become weak and withdrawn and it is heart breaking for anyone around them to look at their state.

So, cancer is a disease which is very deadly and has severe consequences for every one involved.

As we may know, cancer is a disease in which there is an abnormal multiplication of the cells in the body which turn cancerous and eventually grow into tumours. These tumours start to destroy the tissues and organs at a fast rate and can even result in organ damage-related death.

Cancer can affect anyone at any point in their lives, regardless of age and gender and there is nothing much one can do to prevent this disease, expect aim for a healthier lifestyle.

Some of the common types of cancers are breast cancer, prostate cancer, brain tumour, blood cancer, lung cancer, etc.

Now, there are certain types of cancers which can affect men and women specifically, due to the difference in the anatomy.

For example, breast cancer can only affect women and prostate cancer can only affect men.

It is very important for people to keep close tabs on their body and check for signs of cancer frequently, so that it can be detected in the earlier stages, when treatment can be more effective.

So, is prostate cancer common in men and is it necessary for all men to get tested for prostate cancer? Let us find out below.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer which affects the prostate glands of a man. The prostate gland in men is located around the bladder region. This gland is responsible for producing the seminal fluid, while ejaculating during sexual intercourse.

The seminal fluid produced in the prostate gland is responsible for reproduction, as it contains sperms.

When there is an abnormal multiplication of cancerous cells in the prostate gland, prostate cancer occurs and it is rather common in men, especially above the age of 50.

It has been estimated that at least 1 million cases of prostate cancer are reported in India alone, every year!

Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer

Some of the main symptoms of prostate cancer are difficulty while urinating, pain in the pelvic bones, difficulty in starting or maintaining steady urine stream, frequent urination, especially at night, urinary retention, leaking bladder, excruciating pain in the genitals, pain during intercourse, blood in the urine, etc.

Symptoms may not appear until later stages of prostate cancer in many people.

Is It Important For Every Man To Get Tested?

Now, we may already know that cancer is a disease which can affect any person, at any time, even if their lifestyles are relatively healthy.

So, it is important not to leave anything to change and keep taking regular healthy checks and tests, at least a few times a year, whether you feel like you have the symptoms or not.

Therefore, every man, above the age of 16 must take prostate cancer tests regularly, and it must be given more importance, if you are above 50!

Usually, doctors check for tumours in and around the prostate glands manually, when you go in for a test and it is a simple procedure.

There are also digitised tests available to check for prostate cancer, in case your doctor is not able to detect the presence manually.