Is It Bad To Shave Or Remove Pubic Hair?

To shave or use a wax down there is a question that most women ask their close friends and family. Some women prefer the former one and some prefer the latter one. So, this article will discuss whether it is bad to shave or remove pubic hair.

Some women feel that shaving down there will protect them from diseases and some women feel they do it for aesthetic reasons. But there are complications as well due to pubic hair removal which are epidermal abrasion (invisible cuts to the skin) and ingrown hairs.

Also, in some women, pubic hair removal is shown to cause skin irritation, infections and increase in the spread and transmission of STIs.

The Purpose Of Pubic Hair You Didn't Know

Do you know the pubic hair that you shave off has many different roles to play. These include the following:

The pubic hair maintains a pleasant temperature for female genitalia to function properly.

The pubic hair creates a barrier to prevent external bacteria or virus that may cause diseases or infections in the female genitalia.

Prevents irritation in the genital area while having sex because friction could cause discomfort and redness.

The pubic hair retains personal odour that transmits sexual signals to stimulate a partner's libido.

Reasons Why You Shouldn't Shave Your Pubic Hair

The reasons will convince you why it is better to leave things in your intimate area the way it is.

1. Your Skin Suffers

2. Increased Chances Of Contracting Herpes

3. It Increases Bacteria Proliferation

4. Increases The Chances Of More HPV Cases

5. Pay Attention To Skin Diseases

6. Removing Pubic Hair Isn't Fashionable

7. Shaving Is Not Hygienic At All

8. Shaving Your Pubic Hair Is Not An Aphrodisiac

1. Your Skin Suffers

Did you know that getting rid of pubic hair irritates the hair follicles, which leaves small wounds on the skin that is invisible to the naked eye. Constantly shaving and keeping it clean down there also causes painful ingrown hairs, pimples or burns if you are using wax and cuts if you are using blades.

2. Increased Chances Of Contracting Herpes

Many studies have shown that shaved women are more prone to contracting genital herpes. When you shave and your genitalia is wounded, the skin is exposed to virus that causes this sexually transmitted disease.

3. It Increases Bacteria Proliferation

The removal of pubic hair through waxing is one of the dangerous ways because it may cause redness and weakens the pores. When this is combined with the temperature and moisture in your intimate area, it becomes a place for cultivating bacteria and group A streptococcus.

4. Increases The Chances Of More HPV Cases

The Human Papiloma Virus spreads very quickly, which the doctors say that this disease gets transmitted without the individual not even knowing about it. It's because this disease has no symptoms or it may be because there is a lack of information. Adults who constantly shave down there not giving a chance to grow their hair even once are increasing their possibility of infection.

5. Pay Attention To Skin Diseases

Eczema or psoriasis is aggravated by shaving your pubic hair. If you suffer from these skin conditions, it is advisable to see a doctor to know the ways to remove your pubic hair. If you don't go to a doctor, you could aggravate these skin conditions more and experience a lot of discomfort and pain because of it.

6. Removing Pubic Hair Isn't Fashionable

Many women like to get rid of their pubic hair thinking that it would be clean down there. But if you are a first timer, and feel uncomfortable or if it hurts too much, you should just quit shaving your hair. Remember that pubic hair will benefit your genitalia!

7. Shaving Is Not Hygienic At All

This is a myth out there that let's women believe that shaving is hygienic. And this makes more and more women to completely shave their pubic hair. If you are shaving it because of bad odour and uncleanliness, then you should know that these factors have got nothing to do with personal hygiene.

8. Shaving Your Pubic Hair Is Not An Aphrodisiac

A lot of women feel confident that they are going to have better sex, if they shave their pubic hair. But this is a myth as intimate satisfaction has got nothing to do with it.

Tips For Shaving Pubic hair

After reading this, if you still feel that you are more comfortable in removing pubic hair, then here are some tips to cause least amount of consequences.

Shave little by little - If you are a beginner in shaving your pubic hair, it is best that you start little by little. In this way, you will experience less side effects and pain. Instead, you can cut the hair with the help of the scissors.

If you are a beginner in shaving your pubic hair, it is best that you start little by little. In this way, you will experience less side effects and pain. Instead, you can cut the hair with the help of the scissors. Think about how you feel - Are you going to try bikini wax for the first time? Because you are going on a vacation or your partner has asked you to. Compare how you are feeling now with how you used to feel before.

Are you going to try bikini wax for the first time? Because you are going on a vacation or your partner has asked you to. Compare how you are feeling now with how you used to feel before. Pay attention to irritation - After removing pubic hair don't ignore the side effects on your skin. If it has turned red or you are feeling uncomfortable, visit a doctor.

After removing pubic hair don't ignore the side effects on your skin. If it has turned red or you are feeling uncomfortable, visit a doctor. Always wear a cotton underwear - Wear cotton undergarments after shaving as cotton underwear lets the skin breathe. Avoid using lycra or synthetic underwear.

