Shoulder pain can be caused due to an injury from a fall or an accident. It can even be due to a health condition like arthritis. In this article, we will write about how to treat shoulder pain at home.

Shoulder pain occurs in the muscles, ligaments or tendons in and around your shoulder. The most common cause is injury to the soft tissues, including the muscles, tendons and ligaments within the shoulder.

The other factors that can lead to shoulder pain are arthritis, bone spurs, torn cartilage, a broken shoulder bone, spinal cord injury, a frozen shoulder, etc.

Certain diseases can also cause cervical spine in the neck.

Read on to know how to treat shoulder pain at home.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is the best home remedy to relieve pain in your shoulder. It is due to the presence of curcumin in turmeric that has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that it helps reduce the swelling and pain in your shoulders.

Make a paste of 2 tablespoons of turmeric powder and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Rub this paste over the sore muscles and leave it dry.

Or add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder to 1 cup of milk and boil it. Drink this.

2. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that help lower inflammation and pain in the shoulders. Moreover, it also improves blood circulation.

Simmer 1 tablespoon of sliced ginger in 11/2 to 2 cups of water for 10 minutes.

Strain and add honey to it.

Drink 2 to 3 cups of ginger tea daily.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

How to cure shoulder pain? Apple cider vinegar is another effective remedy. It contains anti-inflammatory and alkalising properties that can aid in reducing pain and inflammation.

Drink a glass of warm water mixed with 1 tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar.

Add a little honey to it and drink twice a day for a week.

4. Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is a very good essential oil that can relax tired muscles and which aids in reducing pain and inflammation.

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil in your bathwater and soak yourself in it for 30 minutes.

You can also mix a few drops of lavender essential oil in 1 to 2 tablespoons of warm olive oil. Massage this mixture on your shoulder.

5. Massage

Massage is another great home remedy to reduce shoulder pain. A gentle massage will help to release the tension and stress from your shoulder muscles. It will help improve blood circulation and reduce swelling as well.

Warm the olive oil or coconut oil and apply it on your shoulder.

Gently squeeze the shoulder muscles to encourage the blood flow.

Massage for 10 minutes and put a warm towel on the shoulder.

6. Hot Compress

Hot compress also helps treat shoulder pain, swelling and inflammation. Hot compress should be done after 48 hours of the injury occurring.

Fill a hot water bag and apply it on the aching shoulder for 10 to 15 minutes.

Also under a shower you could stand under running hot water.

7. Cold Compress

Cold compress is beneficial in alleviating shoulder pain as the cold temperature numbs the shoulder area. This helps in reducing pain and inflammation.

Put some ice cubes in a towel and wrap it.

Place this on your shoulder for 10 minutes.

Repeat this a few times daily for a few days.

8. Epsom Salt Bath

Epsom salt is made up of magnesium sulfate that helps in reducing pain. It relieves the stress from your shoulder muscles and improves blood circulation.

Fill your bath tub with warm water and add 2 cups of Epsom salt.

Stir it and soak in the water for 20 to 25 minutes.

Do this thrice a week.

How Should You Sleep If Your Shoulder Hurts?

Lie on one side with a pillow under your neck.

Use a folded pillow to support your painful arm.

Another pillow behind your back that will stop you rolling onto the other side of the body.



