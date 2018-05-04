Does your partner have a premature ejaculation? If yes, then this article will inform you how to prevent premature ejaculation. Men often ejaculate sooner than intended during a sexual intercourse and this may be bothersome for you and your partner.

Premature ejaculation is an inability to delay ejaculation until it's desirable for both the partners. Premature ejaculation occurs before 1 minute of penetration and this is one of the most common sexual problems affecting men of all ages.

It lowers a man's self-confidence and can even lead to psychological problems such as anxiety and depression. Research has shown that at least 29 percent of men are dealing with this problem at some point in their lives.

So, how to overcome premature ejaculation. Here are a few home remedies for premature ejaculation that you could try.

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an effective medicinal herb. It is used in most of the ayurvedic medicines for treating sexual problems in men. Ashwagandha is known to increase the strength of the organs and increases the stamina and control in men.

Take half a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder and mix it in a glass of goat's milk.

Drink this mixture twice a day.

Note: Goat's milk is effective than cow's milk.

2. Saffron And Almonds

Did you know saffron is a mild aphrodisiac and helps improve libido? Almonds contain selenium, zinc and vitamin E, which are important for sexual health and reproduction. Selenium is an essential mineral that can help with infertility issues and zinc is a mineral that helps produce men's sex hormones and can boost libido.

In a blender, add 10 almonds and 1 cup of milk, a pinch of ginger, cardamom and saffron.

Drink this mixture every day before sleeping.

3. Ginger And Honey

Ginger and honey is another home remedy for premature ejaculation. Ginger aids in increasing the blood flow to the penile area that helps in giving a great control to ejaculate. Honey, on the other hand, is an aphrodisiac of strength and this can enhance the potency of ginger.

Take half a teaspoon of ginger and honey before bedtime.

4. Garlic

How to overcome premature ejaculation? Garlic can do wonderful tricks in treating it. It can help in increasing the blood flow to the penis and it can also help in heating up your body.

Sauté the garlic in pure ghee, till it turns golden brown in colour.

Take this every day.

Or you can chew 3-4 garlic cloves to decrease premature ejaculation.

5. Seeds Of Green Onions

Seeds of green onions is another way to stop premature ejaculation. The aphrodisiac qualities present in seeds can help avoid the sexual problems in men. In general, consuming onions can enhance your sexual stamina and control.

You have to crush the seeds and mix it well in water.

Drink this medicinal water thrice a day before your meal.

6. Lady's Finger And Sugar Candy (Mishri)

Lady's finger is known to cure premature ejaculation because of certain powerful properties.

Take ten grams of lady's finger root powder and 2 teaspoons of sugar candy with a glass of milk daily.

7. Carrots, Egg And Honey

These three ingredients carrots, honey and egg are known to prevent premature ejaculation. Honey is considered an aphrodisiac food, carrots can help improve the blood flow in the genitals, during sexual intercourse, thus reducing the instances of premature ejaculation. And egg yolks can improve testosterone levels in men.

Take a half-boiled egg and mix it with grated carrots.

Add 3 tablespoons of honey and mix it well.

Consume this daily for about three months.

8. Asparagus

Asparagus roots have aphrodisiac qualities that can help in decreasing the problem of premature ejaculation in men. Asparagus is rich in folate, a B vitamin that helps increase the production of histamine, which is important for a healthy sex drive in men.

Mix 3 to 4 tablespoons of asparagus powder in a glass of milk.

Drink this mixture twice a day to enhance strength and stop premature ejaculation.

9. Fruits & Other Libido-boosting Ingredients

Fruits like bananas, and other ingredients like celery, carrot, fennel and onions are natural aphrodisiac foods that increase libido and stamina. Incorporate these foods in your diet, either in the form of salads or add them in cooking. Have bananas in the morning by adding it in oatmeal, add celery in your salads and fennel and onions in cooking.

10. Exercises

Another home remedy for premature ejaculation is exercising. Deep breathing is one type of meditation that keeps the tension and arousal of early ejaculation in control. Also, strengthening and keeping the pubococcygeus (PC) muscle flexible is very helpful in controlling premature ejaculation.

