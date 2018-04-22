How To Prevent Cancer Naturally

It is human tendency to disregard any feelings of misfortune or bad luck towards oneself. Be it natural calamities such as earthquakes, droughts, floods, etc., any kind of accidents or even malfunctioning of the human body resulting in life-threatening diseases, none of us would want any of these to happen to us or to our loved ones.

Cancer, being one of the most deadly diseases in the world, is one such ailment that is the cause of millions of deaths. An abnormally uncontrollable growth of cells in any part of the body, namely cancer, may or may not be curable, depending on how soon it may be detected.

Most of us would have sadly known at least one or more cancer patients or would have been associated or related to them. Needless to say, we might have also witnessed those individuals' and their families' fight against this deadly disease.

Through this article, let me take you through the various aspects of cancer, and the causes and preventive methods for it. To begin with, there are different kinds of cancers such as lung cancer, stomach cancer, breast cancer, cervix cancer, prostate cancer and so on. According to a study by the WHO, in the year 2015, more than 8 million people across the world died due to cancer.

However, around 35-50% deaths were reported as preventable by means of avoidance or modification of the major risk factors involved. For instance, by maintaining a healthy body weight, regular exercise, less consumption of alcohol, and so on. The various causes of cancer are genetic mutation, exposure to tobacco, nicotine, etc. by smoking, usage of cosmetics containing chemicals, extra body weight, and lack of exercise, exposure to radiation, heredity, hormonal imbalances and autoimmune diseases that cause inflammation in the body.

What are the medically adopted and proven remedies for cancer? They include Medication, Chemotherapy, Radiation, Surgery, Laser Therapy, and so on. However, in the forthcoming portions of this article, let us understand the various natural ways by which cancer can be prevented to occur or reoccur.

First of all, making certain changes to the diet is an excellent way to keep the cancer at bay.

1. Garlic is one of the most advisable additions to the diet, due to the presence of sulphur compounds in it. Regular intake of garlic promotes stimulation of the immunity system by activating the natural defences of the body against cancer.

2. Another addition could be green vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, etc., which are termed as superfoods due to the presence of magnesium that helps lower the risk of cancer. Including fresh fruits, nuts, milk, salmon fish, etc., to the regular diet is another option.

3. Flax seeds are also considered as an excellent food, especially to naturally avoid breast cancer in women. Taken as whole seed, in grounded form or as an oil, flax seeds may be added to food, salad, yogurt, smoothies, etc., instead of directly consuming. Being rich in omega-3s, flax seeds tend to create a protective shield against those cells which may be responsible for causing breast cancer.

4. Reducing intake of certain unwanted things could also help control cancer. It would be cutting down on sugar, aerated drinks, junk food, smoking, alcohol, processed meats, etc..

Apart from making the suggested changes to the diet, one needs to take care of the physical fitness part of it too.

1. Regular exercising such as walking, brisk walking, jogging, yoga, cardio, etc., can help reduce the risk of cancer by 35-40%. At least 20-60 minutes of moderate to rigorous exercise is most advisable.

2. Since lack of Vitamin D is a major reason for lack of coordination between the body cells, causing cancer cells to develop and spread, vitamin D intake is strongly recommended. It is a known fact that the sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D. Therefore, one should specifically expose oneself to the sunlight for a few minutes every day to gain the benefits of vitamin D, being careful not to overexpose, as the harmful rays from the sun could cause skin cancer!

3. Apart from these natural ways, a very good option to hold cancer at bay is by regular medical check-ups. It will not only rule out the presence of cancerous cells, but also help detect cancer at an early stage, thereby enhancing chances of a successful treatment.