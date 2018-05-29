Each person's teeth vary in shape and size. The teeth help in chewing and digesting food. A healthy smile is a great asset and in order to maintain a healthy smile, it is essential to understand the importance of oral hygiene. In this article, you will come to know how to maintain good oral hygiene.

Not maintaining your oral health can lead to tooth decay and gum disease, which can be painful. It is very important that you keep your gums and teeth healthy. Gum disease is a common problem and the National Oral Health Programme notes that 95 percent of adults in India suffer from gum disease and 50 percent of the Indian citizens do not use a toothbrush.

It also shows that 70 percent of children under the age of 15 have dental caries.

Few dental care tips to consider for children:

Adjust your child in eating unfamiliar food and avoid giving them too much of sweets and fruit juices.

Make healthy food convenient for your children and provide them with healthy snacks.

Save sugary and starchy foods for meal times as eating these foods during meals reduce their potential to cause cavities.

How To Maintain Oral Hygiene With These 6 Tips?

1. Brush Before Breakfast

Experts believe that brushing after breakfast is a bad oral care. Because acid is produced after eating and brushing just scrubs the acid into the enamel. It's especially bad when you have had sugary drinks like orange juice. Instead, experts advise brushing before breakfast to reduce bacterial build-up that has occurred overnight.



2. Maintain A Clean Tongue

Does your mouth sometimes ooze out bad odour? If yes, then your tongue isn't clean. The tongue is the place where bacteria and food debris can live, so it's important that you keep your tongue clean to reduce bad breath. Use a tongue scraper or else brush your tongue to kill the bacteria. You can use a baking soda toothpaste that will aid in killing the bacteria on your tongue, as it increases the pH in your mouth.

3. Floss Your Teeth

Brushing your teeth cleans 60 percent of your tooth surfaces. But bacterial plaque forms constantly in between your teeth, which is impossible to clean with a toothbrush. To remove this plaque and prevent gum inflammation, use dental floss daily to clean tight spaces between your teeth.

4. Smoothies Can Be Harmful

Tooth decay occurs when the sugars in your food are converted into acid by the bacteria plaque in your mouth. Snacking on smoothies between your meals can cause dental problems. A daily smoothie is considered a healthy choice, but adding sugar to it can damage the teeth's protective enamel.

5. Don't Ignore Sensitive Teeth

Sensitive teeth are becoming much more common. It's a sign of the enamel wearing away, exposing dentine, the tissue beneath. Fizzy drinks, certain medications, and whitening treatments can cause sensitive teeth. If you are noticing pain, using a silicone toothbrush would be the best.

6. Good Oral Hygiene Is The Way Of Life

Experts say that people who suffer from gum disease are almost twice as likely to develop coronary heart disease than those with healthy gums. Gum disease is known to cause bacteria from the mouth to enter the bloodstream. The bacteria then produce a protein that causes the platelets in the blood to stick together in the heart's blood vessels.

