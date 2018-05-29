Belly Fat Linked To Vitamin D Deficiency, Says New Study

Are you tired of using different slimming techniques for reducing belly fat? If yes, then you should know that diet plays a crucial role in shedding the excess belly fat. A new study reveals that people with high levels of belly fat and larger waistlines are more likely to have low levels of vitamin D. In this article, you will learn how vitamin D deficiency symptoms and belly fat are associated.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that is required to play multiple roles in the human body. It will protect against heart failure, make your bones strong, and protect against diabetes and cancer. Vitamin D also plays a major role in respiratory tract infections and autoimmune diseases among others.

The team of researchers examined data from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity Study and the study data from thousands of men and women aged 45 to 65 focused primarily on their total fat, fat around the organs and liver, and belly fat under the skin.

The findings of the study revealed both abdominal and total body fat were associated with low levels of vitamin D and for men, fat in the liver and abdomen were linked to lower vitamin D levels.

What Are The Best Sources Of Vitamin D?

1. Egg Yolks

Whole eggs are a great source of vitamin D and it's a nutritious food. Most of the protein in an egg is found in the egg white and the egg yolk constitutes of fat, vitamins, and minerals. An egg yolk contains between 18 and 39 IU of vitamin D. It is better that you choose eggs from the commercially raised chicken.

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the only available plant source of vitamin D. They can synthesize this vitamin when exposed to UV light and produce vitamin D2. Vitamin D2 helps raise blood levels of vitamin D. So, have mushrooms to burn belly fat.

4. Salmon

Salmon is a fatty fish and an excellent source of vitamin D. A noted study found that wild-caught salmon contains 988 IU of vitamin D in a 100 grams serving. That is around 24 percent of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI). Farmed salmon contains about 63 percent of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI).

5. Vegetables

Vegetables like kale, spinach, broccoli, radish greens, turnip, and carrots are high in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, and water. In fact, surprisingly their calorie intake is lower than fruits and these vegetables can help reduce belly fat by preventing you from overeating, cleansing the colon, boosting metabolism, and helping in digestion.

6. Dairy Products

Dairy products like full-fat milk, cheese and yogurt must be included in your diet if you are lactose intolerant. Dairy products are also packed with vitamin D and loaded with nutrients and will keep you satiated for a longer duration, thereby burning belly fat.

How Much Vitamin D Is Safe To Take In A Day

The daily Vitamin D intake is recommended at 400-800 IU/day or 10 to 20 micrograms per day. However, some noted studies have suggested that a higher daily intake of 1000-4000 IU or 25 to 100 micrograms is required for optimal blood levels.

When Is The Best Time To Get Vitamin D From The Sun?

During summer, expose your skin during midday as it's the best time to get sunlight. Do not expose your skin at noon as the sun's UV rays are most intense. A study has revealed that in India, the best time to get exposed to sunlight is between 11 am and 1 pm. The wavelength of ultraviolet B rays is 290 to 320 nm during this time period which is essential for the skin to make vitamin D.

