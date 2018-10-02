Prevent Breast Cancer By Making These 7 Lifestyle Changes

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is said to be the most common cancer in women. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), approximately 1 in 8 women develop breast cancer. And about 38 per cent of all breast cancer cases can be avoided if proper preventive methods are taken. In this article, we will write about the lifestyle changes you can make to prevent breast cancer.
How Does Breast Cancer Occur?
Breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally, divide rapidly and continue to accumulate, forming a lump. The cancer starts spreading to other parts of your body through the lymphatic system and blood vessels.
Researchers have identified that certain lifestyle, environment and genetic factors increase the risk of breast cancer. Genetic factors can't be changed but, lifestyle factors can be modified to prevent breast cancer. Here's what you can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.
1. Have A Low-fat Diet
A diet which is low in fat helps to decrease the risk of breast cancer. A noted study showed that breast cancer survival of women who consumed a low-fat diet was higher compared to women who ate their usual diet. However, consumption of healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids present in oily fishes can also reduce the risk of breast cancer later in life.
2. Breastfeed As Much As Possible
Wondering how breastfeeding can prevent breast cancer? Breast cancer risk can be lowered if a mother breastfeeds for more than 1 year. This is because the breast makes the milk 24X7 which limits the breast cells' ability to act abnormally. Most women have fewer menstrual cycles when they breastfeed resulting in lower oestrogen levels, which are known to cause some types of breast cancers.
3. Stay Physically Active
Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy body and mind and also can reduce the risk of breast cancer. Studies done by the Women's Health Initiative found that women who do brisk walking for one to two hours per week had a significant reduction in breast cancer risk by 18 per cent.
4. Avoid Alcohol Intake
Did you know that the more you drink alcohol, the more you are putting yourself at the risk of developing breast cancer? How much is too much alcohol? Based on studies, women should limit themselves to less than 1 drink per day because women who consume two to five drinks daily have more risk than women who don't drink at all.
5. Quit Smoking
Women who smoke at an early age can increase their risk of getting breast cancer. Also, many studies have found a link between smoking and breast cancer risk in pre-menopausal women. Furthermore, smoking is also known to increase complications from breast cancer treatment.
6. Limit The Hormone Replacement Therapy
According to breastcancer.org, women with hormone replacement therapy have a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. There are two types of hormone replacement therapies - combination hormone therapy contains both the hormones oestrogen and progesterone and oestrogen-only hormone therapy contains only oestrogen.
Women who are the users of combination hormone therapy have the double the risk of breast cancer when compared to women who don't use it. Even the women who are users of oestrogen-only hormone therapy have a higher risk compared to women who have not had hormone replacement therapy.
7. Examine Your Breasts Every Month
It is very important to self-examine your breasts every month to spot any lumps on your breasts. In this way, you can prevent the early onset of breast cancer which makes it easier to treat successfully. Breast self-examination is a useful and important screening tool when used in combination with regular physical exams by the doctor.
