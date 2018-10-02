Prevent Breast Cancer By Making These 7 Lifestyle Changes

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is said to be the most common cancer in women. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), approximately 1 in 8 women develop breast cancer. And about 38 per cent of all breast cancer cases can be avoided if proper preventive methods are taken. In this article, we will write about the lifestyle changes you can make to prevent breast cancer.

How Does Breast Cancer Occur?

Breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally, divide rapidly and continue to accumulate, forming a lump. The cancer starts spreading to other parts of your body through the lymphatic system and blood vessels.

Researchers have identified that certain lifestyle, environment and genetic factors increase the risk of breast cancer. Genetic factors can't be changed but, lifestyle factors can be modified to prevent breast cancer. Here's what you can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.