Is Fluorescent Light Bad For You? Here's What You Should Know

Can fluorescent lights affect your health? A 2009 study done by Canada's Trent University found that UV radiation from fluorescent lights may cause eye strain, migraines and dizziness in people. The effects are lessened by placing the fluorescent lights at least 1 to 2 ft away.

Fluorescent lights, especially CFLs (compact fluorescent lights) are commonly seen in offices, and homes. CFLs give out an efficient source of energy, according to the Thurston County, Washington Department of Public Health and Social Services. These fluorescent light bulb lasts up to ten times longer than other types of lighting and uses just one-fourth of the energy burned by incandescent bulbs.

However, this form of lighting can lead to both positive and negative health effects. And many people find this harsh light distracting because they are sensitive to this kind of light and working under the light for long hours might actually put stress on their bodies and lead to health problems like sleep-pattern disruption, cancer, and migraine headaches.

The study 'Potential Biological and Ecological Effects of Flickering Artificial Light' have explored the effects of fluorescent light sensitivity in the journal PLOS ONE.

What Causes Fluorescent Light Sensitivity?

Light sensitivity is termed as the intolerance to light which causes discomfort, along with the need to close or squint your eyes. Light sensitivity can also bring headaches because of their brightness.