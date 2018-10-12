Things To Know About Inherited Large Intestine And Rectal Cancer

A family history of colorectal cancer can increase the one's chances of having this illness. Research has found that gene mutations causing colorectal cancer can be passed on to the family members.

A gene is a block of the DNA. This holds the genetic code that is responsible for producing proteins that aid in the functioning of our body.

Nonpolyposis colorectal cancer and familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) are two of the most common kinds of inherited colorectal cancers. Children of people who carry these genes have roughly 50 per cent chances of inheriting the gene causing this ailment. These two inherited forms of colorectal cancer can affect both men and women equally.

Read on to know in detail about the causes of FAP, its diagnosis and treatment.