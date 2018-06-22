Enlarge Your Breasts With These Yoga Poses

Nowadays, many women are opting for various methods - natural, cosmetic, or surgical - for the enlargement of their breasts.

The onus could lie on the young female celebrities from the world of fashion, Bollywood or Hollywood, who are vivacious and ooze oomph due to their appearances. They inspire a lot of women to work on their overall looks and grooming by devoting extra care for beautiful hair, smooth and vibrant skin, pearly teeth, good figure, and superb dressing sense.

Large breasts, especially for the women with smaller breasts, may be one of their most popular desires. Do you know yoga can benefit such women by making their wish come true? Before we find out how, let us explore more about breast enlargement in general.

Reasons For Smaller Breasts In Women

• Genetics or heredity: Genetics could be a major reason for a woman to have small-sized breasts. It could be due to the mammary hypoplasia, the lack of sufficient IGT or grandular mammary tissue that failed to develop when the woman was an adolescent, leading to smaller breasts.

Apart from this, some women may suffer from the Turner syndrome, which is a chromosome-specific anomaly that makes one of the X chromosomes missing or altered. The direct consequence is lack of overall development of the female, and underdevelopment of breasts is one of the effects.

Also, any sort of abnormality in the distribution of fat in the body could be a genetic reason for the breasts not getting developed fully.

• Hormonal imbalance: The lack or excess of two sex hormones in a woman's body - estrogen and progesterone - could lead to various side effects, including smaller breasts.

Some of the symptoms of hormonal imbalance in a woman could include the appearance of acne, unexpected and excess hair growth on the face or body, hair loss, fatigue, lack of focus, gas, bloating, etc.

• Deficiency of vital nutrients: Deficiency of nutrients such as vitamins and minerals may be the potential cause of underdeveloped breasts in a woman. Poor eating habits could lead to the insufficiency of required nutrients in the body.

• Depression or emotional problems: For a few women, emotional stress or a distressing experience during their teenage years could have stunted the growth of breasts for them.

Various Ways To Enhance Breast Size:

1. Exercise

2. Breast Massaging

3. Making Changes In Diet

4. Supplements

5. Surgery

1. Exercise: It can be really helpful in increasing size of the breasts. Few exercises that may put the chest to use are wall press, chest press, crunches, pushups, lifting dumbbells, and so on.

2. Breast Massaging: One of the most effective ways to enlarge breasts is by massaging them on a regular basis. If practiced at least twice a day (morning and night) for a total duration of 25-30 minutes, the desired result could be achieved within 2 or 3 months. The trick is to stick to the same direction (preferably inwards) while massaging the breasts, to enhance the blood circulation and strengthen as well as stretch the breast-muscles.

3. Making Changes In Diet: Incorporating various foods, fruits, seeds, etc. in the regular diet, that help balance hormones or improve the overall health, can also help make the breasts bigger. Few examples are flaxseeds, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, banana, radish, apple, spinach, carrot, cucumber, ginger, beans, chickpeas, olive oil, sunflower oil, sesasme oil, etc.

4. Supplements: Certain herbal pills or supplements can help enhance the breast size too.

5. Surgery: This is for women who are looking for quicker results, and don't mind going under the knife! There are two ways of increasing the bust size by surgery:

i) Fat drafting - Through this procedure, the extra fat from the saggy areas of the patient (e.g., thighs, stomach, etc.) is removed, only to be injected into her breasts which would be lacking in fat.

ii) Silicon implant - It refers to the surgical method of enlargement of breasts by implanting breast-shaped silicone cups filled with saline or silicone gel.

Yoga Poses That Help In Enlarging Breasts

Yoga can be really beneficial in increasing breast-size, especially for women with extremely small breasts. The aforesaid methods, except surgery, may or may not work for every woman.

Also, the time-frame is not fixed. But yoga is one workout that promises an increase in the size of breasts naturally and with absolutely no side effects. Read further to know which poses to practice:

• Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: It is an extremely easy-to-practice pose for any woman, and is helpful in breast-enlargement within a short duration. It may be practiced in the morning, or at least 3-4 hours after lunch, in the evening. This pose should be held for at least 20-30 seconds.

The stretching of the bust area in this pose results in strengthening of the breast-muscles, thereby leading to increase in the size of the breasts.

• Dhanurasana or Bow Pose: It is a great exercise to be practiced in the morning or evening hours, and should be held for at least 40-60 seconds.

Since the bow pose stretches the breast-muscles, it also helps in the blood circulation in the breasts, and increases their roundness by working on their base.

• Gowmukhasana or Cow Pose: This pose also needs to be practiced in the morning or evening hours and held for 40-60 seconds.

This pose nicely stretches the bust muscles to get the blood flowing to the breasts, helping them to grow larger.

• Vrikshasana or Tree Pose: This pose as well may be practiced in the morning and evening, and held for at least one minute on each leg.

It is very good for the stretching of side tissues of breasts, helping in enlarging them.

• Dwikonasana Or Double Angle Pose: Practice every morning and evening, and hold the pose for 10 seconds and repeat at least 10 times.This pose leads to the breast-tissues becoming longer and thicker and therefore results in firmer breasts.

Points To Keep In Mind While Practising These Yoga poses:

• One should ensure that the stomach is empty or bowels are cleaned while practising these poses.

• Being attentive to the breathing patterns, rhythm, counts, etc. wherever applicable.

• Should not overdo or over extend a pose if the body doesn't allow.

• Wear loose and comfortable clothing.

• Be hydrated.

In A Nutshell

Women with smaller breasts need not opt for expensive surgeries for increasing their busts. These simple yet effective yoga poses can be superbly beneficial in their endeavour for bigger breasts, and without any long terms side effects.

Additionally, these poses also help shape up the other parts of the body such as neck, arms, back, belly, thighs, hips, ankles, and legs. Also, they work on the internal organs and processes such as enhancing the functioning of the thyroid, strengthening the spine, easing menstrual pain or discomfort, relieving constipation or digestive issues, etc.