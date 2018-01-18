Effective Yoga Asanas For Weight Gain

1. Vajrasana Yoga Or Diamond Pose

Have you come across Vajrasana Yoga or Diamond pose? This yoga asana is good for breathing as well as meditation. For doing this yoga pose it is not necessary that your stomach has to be empty; this can be practiced even after lunch or dinner.

First, sit and fold your legs backwards. Next sit on heels and your buttocks should be resting on the heels. Your thighs should be placed on the calf muscles and your hands should be kept on your knees. Your elbows have to be in straight line.

Now try to inhale gradually and then exhale. It is important that you close your eyes while breathing so as to calm your mind and to relax. Now hold this position for about 60 to 180 seconds. Concentrate on the deep inhalations and exhalation.

Benefits: This pose improves blood circulation, appetite and digestion. Doing this asana regularly does provide better absorption of nutrients, which can be beneficial for weight gain.

2. Pawanmuktasana

Pawanmuktasana is one of the easiest yoga poses and can be easily practiced by beginners. Begin by lying flat on your back and ensure that your feet are together. Your hands have to be placed beside your body. When you exhale make sure to draw both your knees towards your chest.



Next try to embrace your hands around your knees. Tighten the grip of your hands on the knees and try to increase the pressure on your chest. Next breathe in again and when you exhale try to lift your head and chest off the floor. Let your chin touch your knee.

Try to hold this position for some time and then take long breaths. Now inhale and try to bring your head and chest on the floor. Repeat this exercise.



Benefits: It strengthens the back and improves appetite and manages to rectify digestive problems. Practicing this asana helps in releasing bouts of painful trapped gas in the large intestine. Pregnant women should never practice this asana.

3. Matsyasana

Matsyasana or Fish pose is said to aid stomach issues and helps to relieve tension in the neck and shoulders. Try to lie on your back. Keep your legs together and place the hands underneath the hips. Your forearms and elbows should be closer to the torso. Let the palms face down.

Breathe in and lift your head and chest up. Keep the chest elevated and then try to lower your head backward. Slowly let the top of your head touch the floor. The elbows should be firmly on the floor.

In this yoga pose you are placing your weight on the elbow and not on the head. There should be minimal amount of weight on your head so that you don't strain your neck. Hold this position for 10 long breaths.



Take gentle long breaths in and out. Try to relax in this posture. Now inhale and lift your head and upper torso away from the ground. Next release the head to the floor and make sure to lower your chest and torso. Try to bring your hands to the sides of the body and then relax.

Benefits: This asana improves your posture and strengthens the muscles of your upper back. It also enhances appetite and aids in curing constipation.

4. Sarvangasana

Start off in the supine position. Lie on your back and allow your hands to rest on the floor. Try to breathe normally. Exhale and when you inhale try to contract the abdomen and then slowly lift both the legs to a 90 degree angle from the floor.

Next exhale and then raise the waist and hips from the floor. Inhale and try to lift your back and legs. Place your hands on the upper back for support. Remember your chin should rest on the chest. Let your eyes focus on the toes. Stay in this position for 2 minutes and then continue with normal breathing.

Benefits: This asana helps to revitalize and cure the symptoms of stress and depression. It helps in digestion and boosts the diet of the practitioner. It acts as a remedy for digestive problems.