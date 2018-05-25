Did You Know About This Benefit Of Having Sex?

When someone asks you to describe the perfect relationship, along with things like trust, common interests, security, etc., a great sexual chemistry with your partner also comes to your mind, right?

Well, wanting to have good sex and amazing sexual chemistry is definitely not wrong, in fact it is a healthy need that must exist between each couple.

As we may already know, every living being has basic instincts such as hunger, thirst, survival instincts and even sexual urges.

The desire to have a sexual intercourse is a basic instinct because humans are designed to procreate and procreation happens through having a sexual intercourse.

Apart from the reproductive functions, sexual intercourse can also be very pleasurable, fun and strengthen the bond between the partners.

Health Benefits Of Sex

Sex has a number of health benefits, apart from aiding reproduction and being pleasurable. During sexual intercourse a number of healthy hormones, such as endorphins and serotonins, are released in the body, which make way for all the health benefits.

Right from improving your immunity to treating depression, along with other benefits like aiding weight loss, reducing stress, improving skin health, etc, having a healthy sex life can have some amazing benefits.

However, due to a number of reasons, there are many people out there who may not be having a regular sexual intercourse.

Busy schedules where there is hardly time for sex, stress, sexual dysfunctions like erectile dysfunction and frigidity, lack on interest, lack of bonding with the partner, not enough foreplay for arousal, lack of the right sexual partner, etc., can all be some of the causes for people not being able to have regular sex.

Now, without regular sex, people would be missing on all the health benefits that sex has to offer.

Did you know that regular sex can also slow down premature ageing of cells and keep you youthful for a long time? Find out how, below.

The Ageing Process Of The Cells

As we grow older, we notice certain signs of ageing such as grey hair, wrinkles, fine lines on the skin, sagging skin, fatigue, age-related ailments such as joint pain, diabetes, arthritis, etc., right?

This is due to the fact that, with age, the cells of the body begin to degenerate at a rapid age.

You may have noticed that around 30 years of age, you may notice a few greys in your hair, however, by the time you are 40, there are a lot more greys.

So, this shows that after a certain age, the cell degeneration happens rapidly.

In fact, in some people, premature ageing of cells occurs, if they have had an unhealthy lifestyle, with bad diets, lack of exercise, excess stress, etc.

In such cases, they start to experience the signs of ageing at a very young age.

Most of us would not want to look older than we are and we would want to remain strong and healthy for a long time.

So, we look for ways to prevent the premature ageing of cells, for as long as possible.

Research studies have found that, along with healthy lifestyle habits, regular sex can also prevent the premature ageing of cells.

How Regular Sex Can Prevent Premature Cell Ageing

As we read earlier, regular sexual intercourse, which is enjoyable, has a number of health benefits, due to the fact that the hormones like endorphins and serotonins are released in the body during sex.

Endorphins and serotonins are hormones, which also have the capacity to slow down rapid degeneration of cells, thus slowing down the ageing process.

The same hormones are released during exercise and when a person is feeling an extreme sense of happiness and joy.

Another research study conducted at the University Of California, based on a survey made on 129 women who have regular sex, said that sex can also improve longevity or the length of your life.

This study found that, regular sex can maintain the length of the telomeres (protective caps found on the DNA strands of humans, which are responsible for ageing and life span), thus preventing premature ageing and increasing your life-span.

Normally, the telomere shorten with age, due to various lifestyle factors, but regular sexual intercourse can keep their length intact for a longer period of time.

This is why regular sex can be extremely beneficial, when it comes to preventing early ageing, and can keep you youthful and healthy for a longer period of time.

Experts say that, having a sexual intercourse at least 2-4 times every week can facilitate the above-mentioned benefit!