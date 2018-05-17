Breast Implants Can Be Fatal, Research Claims

According to latest data, the disease is now more common than imagined. According to findings revealed last week, atleast one in 3000 women undergoing a breast implant has been associated with BIA-ALCL (Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma), which is a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system. Although curable if detected early, any delay can lead to spreading of the disease throughout the body.

Latest Claims

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre, Dr. Mark Clemens says that although deaths due to implants are rare, they do occur.

Prof. Anand Deva of the Australian School of Advanced Medicine, the BIA-ALCL study lead and his team has noticed 50 percent increase in such cases in the past year.

The Aesthetic Meeting 2018 in New York revealed that 529 cases of BIA-ALCL were recorded across the world, with 16 deaths.

Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency in the UK has confirmed reports of 33 women with BIA-ALCL with one confirmed death.

Why Breast Implants Can Be Risky?

The risk is due to complications associated with certain types of textured implants with a rough surface that are used in 99 percent of breast augmentations. The disease can develop any time from 2 years to 28 years post-surgery on an average. The textured implants being performed in the UK use polyurethane as a common ingredient.

The problem is that it is difficult to know what is used in the implants today, as there may not be a complete mention of the ingredients used. Scientists who have been taking a detailed look at what goes into the implants have found that platinum, an ingredient often used in silicone implants, can lead to ill health. Women who have undergone silicone implants have had higher concentrations of harmful platinum in their bodies, than women who have not undergone implant.

The saline implants that come in silicone outer shells can leak silicone and other harmful ingredients into the body through accidental rupture or peel off.

Other Risks Associated With Breast Implants

Although women may be happier with the appearance of their breasts post-surgery, it is important to know that they cause various other associated health risks such as developing arthritis, fibromyalgia, fatigue and other auto-immune disorders. As mentioned in the book 'Breast Implants - All You Need to Know' by Nancy Bruning, the other possible side effects of a breast implant can include discomfort around the implants, hardening of breast tissue, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, unexplained fatigue, swelling of the hands and feet, rashes, skin hardening, mental fogginess, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, dryness of the mouth, eyes, etc.

Natural Ways For Breast Enhancement

Various factors such as genetics, body weight and lifestyle determine breast size. If you are keen on improving your breast size without surgery, your options are limited. A breast implant will surely show immediate results, but now that you know the risks associated with such implants, why not think about natural ways of breast enhancement? Agreed, they may take years to show results, but they are not ineffective, and can add a few inches to your bust size. Above all, they are completely free of side effects.

• Specific Exercises And Yoga

There are specific exercises, including lifting weights that focus on pectorals, shoulder muscles and back helping to firm and tone the chest muscles behind your breast tissue. These exercises can be learnt from an expert and later performed at home. However, ensure that you do the right technique to get the best results to avoid any injury. Certain specific yoga poses can also tone sagging breasts and give them a fuller look.

• Dairy And Soy Products

Go for whole dairy products including whole milk, butter, ghee, cheese and paneer, as they are not just filled with fats, but with hormones like oestrogen, prolactin and progesterone that are helpful in improving the growth of breast cells. Soy products like soya beans, soy milk and tofu also contain protein, vitamins and minerals with a good dose of oestrogen-like nutrients. Lack of oestrogen is often a reason for smaller busts.

• Seeds And Nuts

If you are aiming for fuller breasts, seeds can be one of the best ways to do it. Flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, fennel and fenugreek seeds are all great to add to the bust size. This is because the seeds contain phytoestrogen that promotes oestrogen production in the body. Nuts are equally good in the job. They are filled with healthy fats and proteins. Walnuts and pistachios have phytoestrogen, while almonds and cashews are rich in natural oestrogen, all of which can boost natural oestrogen levels in the body, giving you fuller breasts.

• Breast Massage With Homemade Formulas

Massaging your breasts can be the right way to improve bust size. Proper massaging helps tone the muscles and stimulate blood flow in the area. It also promotes better breast health. You can massage your breast with any natural oil or cream at home, but one effective formula is olive oil and saw palmetto extract. The fatty acids and phytosterols in saw palmetto extract nourish and enlarge breast cells. Just add 4 to 5 drops of saw palmetto extract in a spoon of olive oil. Mix and use this as a formula for breast massage.

You can combine these home remedies for effective results, but do not expect a quick result. The difference may be only modest. But, the fact that these options come without the associated health hazards of an implant makes them worth trying.