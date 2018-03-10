What Alcohol Is Best If You Have Acid Reflux?

From partying with friends at a pub or enjoying with colleagues or toasting at your best friend's wedding, alcohol and socializing goes on simultaneously.

People drink to enjoy and forget their sorrows, but for those who are suffering from acid reflux, alcohol can trigger your health perils even more.

Indigestion or improper metabolism can be its cause and can lead to heartburn, acidity, etc. Under such a scenario, it is imperative that you must avoid alcohol that has high amount of acid content. But, then what about the party you were dreaming of enjoying for so long?

Well, there is a solution for this even.

No, it doesn't forbid you to drink at a party and enjoy with friends, instead urge you having alcohol that has less acid content. Such alcohol is best for your health if you are suffering from acid reflux.

This will serve two purposes-firstly, now you can enjoy freely with your friends without worrying about the stubborn acid reflux and secondly, higher the pH level of alcohol, it will keep a check on the bouts of acidity as well. Now, let's find out which alcohol you must drink to avert the chance of acid refluxes.

It is seen that a majority of the population suffers from acid refluxes. This is because of the hectic lifestyle that they maintain.

In the wee hours of the morning, youngsters nowadays hardly have the time to sit down and have breakfast.

A subsequent gap in food consumption leads to excessive appetite and often ends up people have unhealthy food. Such oily junks are enough to trigger the acid refluxes.

Even studies reveal that alcohol can trigger the symptoms, leading to acid refluxes. This is because the toxic products and acetaldehyde present in alcohol interfere with the oesophageal contractions and increase the risk of acid refluxes.

Besides, high amount of acid content in alcohol can trigger gastric acid production, which irritates the stomach lining. Thus, it's best to avoid hard liquor and consume wine and beer that have lower acidic content.

Wine And Beer For Acid Refluxes

According to some research, it is seen that wine has a pH range of 2.8 to 3.8, while beer constitutes 4.1 to 4.5 pH level.

Studies show that by consuming wine, many people have reported lessening of irritation in the stomach lining during acid refluxes. Even a can of beer can be a good chilling option if you have acid refluxes.

However, with the effect of alcohol, even wine and beer entirely depend on how much of it you are consuming. If consumed in excess quantity, it will inevitably trigger the symptoms of acid refluxes.

Thus, there are certain guidelines which a person must follow in order to enjoy his/her drink even while suffering from acid refluxes.

Know Your Limitations

In order to enjoy an event without worrying about your health, you must follow certain recommendations while drinking alcohol. Known as one of the major components in triggering acid refluxes, you must keep a check on your level of consumption. Here are some general tips that might be beneficial for you.

If the party you are attending doesn't have a counter serving wine or beer, then limit your consumption of hard liquor to just one peg.

This is because, this one drink is equivalent to 8-9 ounces of malt liquor, 12 ounces of normal beer, and 1.5 ounces of distilled liquor. If you can limit your consumption, then there will be fewer chances of an increased acid reflux symptom.

If you have a habit of sitting down with a glass of liquor just 2-3 hours before bedtime, then it's high time you put a ban on this habit. Drinking hours before sleeping can trigger the chances of acid refluxes, as lower portion of the oesophagus starts to relax, thereby increasing the formation of acid.

Consume wine and beer but in a limited amount. Excess of it can have its adverse effect on your health. However, all of us are aware of the enormous peril that one has to undergo when suffering from acid refluxes. Thus, it is important to keep yourself hydrated by consuming an adequate amount of water every day to avoid the recurrence of acid refluxes.