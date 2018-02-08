9 Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera & Honey When Consumed Every Morning

1. Aids Weight Loss

As we know, being overweight or obese is one of the root causes for a whole array of diseases, starting from joint pain to heart diseases! So, one must make a conscious effort to maintain a healthy weight. The antioxidants in honey and the vitamin E in aloe vera can help boost your metabolic rate, thus helping you lose weight naturally and effectively.

2. Relieves Constipation

Medical surveys have found that the number of people suffering from constipation, globally, has increased by a whooping 52% in the past couple of decades, owing to people's unhealthy lifestyle choices. This mixture of aloe vera and honey acts as a natural lubricant which can soften your stools and make the passage of stools through the intestines easier, thus treating constipation effectively.

3. Improves Immunity

Having a strong and healthy immune system is what all of us must strive for because if our immune system is weak, the body's ability to fight disease-causing agents will be lowered too. The antioxidants in honey and the saponins in aloe vera work together to strengthen your immune system, thus enabling it to fight diseases more effectively and lowering your chances of being prone to diseases.

4. Slows Down Cell Degeneration

As we age, the cells of our body begin to degenerate slowly, because that is the natural order of things. However, in some people, this process is quite rapid and may cause symptoms like premature signs of ageing, weakness, memory loss, etc. The various antioxidants and minerals in this combination of aloe vera and honey can slow down the process of cell degeneration by keeping the cells of your body well nourished.

5. Improves Eye Health

Lately, a lot of people experience issues like dry eyes, blurriness, eye allergies, etc., due to the pollution and hours of working in front of computers. Aloe vera is rich in vitamin A, so this natural mixture can rejuvenate your eye cells and also lubricate your eyes to treat minor eye ailments like the ones mentioned above. Note that this mixture must not be applied directly on the eyes and it is for consumption only.

6. Heals Wounds Quickly

By consuming this combination of aloe vera and honey on a regular basis, your body's capacity to heal wounds will get better and wounds tend to heal quickly. This is because, aloe vera contains hormones known as auxin and gibberellins, which can allow the tissues to grow back quickly, in the wounded area and also reduce inflammation, thus allowing the wounds to heal well.

7. Prevents Microbial Diseases

Microbial diseases such as viral flu, bacterial infections, etc., are quite common because these microbes can easily get through the immune system barrier. Since both aloe vera and honey have anti-microbial properties, they can help fight these microbes which enter the body, thus helping in preventing these diseases which can be rather harmful for the body!

8. Increases Energy Naturally

By consuming this mixture of aloe vera and honey every morning, you can feel a significant difference in your energy levels and will be able to work out or carry on with your daily activities with more zest! This is because the potassium content in aloe vera and the antioxidants in honey combine to increase your energy levels naturally, right at the beginning of your day!

9. Improves The Health Of Pregnant Women

Aloe vera contains a high amount of vitamin C and folic acid and honey is rich in antioxidants, along with vitamin E. All these nutrients are very much essential for a pregnant woman's health and also for the health of her unborn. However, it is very important to consult your doctor before consuming this mixture, if you are pregnant.