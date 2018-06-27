8 Silent Signs Of Anaemia We Must Never Ignore!

Imagine you are afflicted with flu; what happens? You usually get symptoms like fever, cough, cold, etc., which prove for sure that you have flu, right?

Well, as humans we are not new to diseases and we do get affected by diseases more often than not, especially these days where most people have unhealthy lifestyle habits.

While some diseases show very apparent signs and symptoms which help the person know that they are sick, even before seeking help, there are a few other diseases which show no signs until it is too late!

For example, earlier we read that diseases like flu show very apparent symptoms like fever, cold, etc. However, certain diseases like cancer, may not show any signs until it is in the final stages.

So, it is very important for us to keep a regular check on our health, as some of the symptoms are very subtle to be noticed, but can surely come to light if we pay attention.

Anaemia is a condition in which the haemoglobin levels of the blood drop and the blood count becomes very low, causing weakness in a person.

Here are some of the silent signs of anaemia a person must never ignore.

1. Shortness Of Breath

If you have been experiencing shortness or breath, or, trouble breathing properly, just after walking for a few minutes or with very less physical activity, then, you could be suffering from anaemia. Anaemia causes the blood to lose iron and vitamin B12. Both of these nutrients are required to carry enough oxygen to the lungs. So, people with anaemia often experience shortness of breath, as their lungs do not receive enough oxygen.

2. Pale Skin

If your skin starts to look greyish or unhealthily pale, even then, you must get your blood count checked, as you may have anaemia. When the red blood cell count of the body is healthy, the blood that reaches the skin will also be healthy and give you a healthy looking complexion. But when the red blood cell count is low because of anaemia, then, the skin pallor becomes pale and unhealthy.

3. Chest Pain

If you often feel a mild, blunt pain in your chest, near the heart region, do get tested by anaemia, before getting tested for heart diseases. Research studies have shown that people suffering from anaemia can also experience heart diseases as the heart has to work extra hard to supply oxygenated blood, when the blood does not have enough red blood cells. So, anaemia can be dangerous if not treated, as it lead to heart diseases.

4. You Crave To Eat Strange Things

If you are craving to consuming things like ice cubes, pencil leads, paint, etc., or feel the desire to eat them when you smell them, then, it could mean you are suffering from anaemia. This may sound like a strange symptoms, however, research studies have shown that the iron deficiency caused in the person due to anaemia is the main reason for these strange cravings and so it is also a sign that a person needs to be checked and treated for anaemia.

5 Ways to prevent Anemia | इन 5 तरीकों से रोक एनीमिया रोग को | Boldsky

5. Cold Extremities

If you notice that your extremities, as in, your hands and feet are very cold all the time, compared to the temperature of the rest of your body, even when the climate outside is humid, then too, it could mean that you are suffering from anaemia. The iron in the red blood cells help in supplying heat to the rest of the body. So, when there are less red blood cells in the body due to anaemia, then, the extremities do not receive enough heat and remain cold.

6. Frequent Headaches

If you are experiencing an abnormal number of headaches lately, without any apparent reason, do get checked for anaemia. Normally, headaches are not associated with anaemia by laymen, however, it is also a sign, because when there is not enough oxygen carrying red blood cells in the body due to anaemia, then, the head region may not receive enough oxygenated blood and can cause headaches.

7. Excess Menstrual Flow

If you are a woman who is experiencing excess flow of blood during the menstrual periods, then, it could also be a sign of anaemia. As the blood does not have enough red blood cells and iron, the quality of blood lining the uterus during the menstrual period will be very thin. This leads to excess bleeding during this time for women suffering from anaemia.