7 Ways To Combat Weight Gain Due To Medication

You might be abiding by every rule of the diet and workout regimen and in spite of that, you could still be gaining weight. This might be because of the medicines that you are taking for certain health conditions. Some medicines make you feel hungrier while some slow your body's ability to burn calories or cause you to hold onto extra fluids.

Few medications that induce weight gain are - antidepressants, mood stabilizers, diabetes medicines, heart medicines and medicines that prevent migraines. All of these can lower your metabolism and make you gain weight.

Even the medicines used to treat bipolar disorder can make you gain weight.

Why Do Some Medicines Cause Weight Gain?

Corticosteroids are a class of steroid hormone drugs that alter the body's electrolyte and water balance and metabolism. Steroids also decrease the flushing out of sodium from the body. This increases the fat on your face, abdomen and neck.

Some migraine medicines like valproic acid affect the proteins involved in metabolism, thus leading to weight gain. Mirtazapine is an antidepressant drug that can cause weight gain due to its antihistamine activity. Insulin can also promote weight gain.

There are ways to deal with this which will not only make you lose weight the healthier way but will also make you feel better without compromising on your health.

Here are some of the ways in which you can combat weight gain due to medication.

1. Have plenty of fibre

2. Track your calories

3. Avoid saturated fats and artificial sugars

4. Have healthy fats and control your food portions

5. Unhealthy snacks should be limited

6. Never munch on an empty stomach

7. Increase potassium-rich foods

1. Have Plenty Of Fibre

It is advisable to focus on foods that are rich in fibre. Fibre is a form of macronutrient which aids in losing weight by keeping your bowel movements regular, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and preventing a spike in insulin. This helps your body to store less fat.

Consume foods rich in fibre like beans, flax seeds, Brussels sprouts, oats and asparagus.

2. Track Your Calories

When you are trying to lose weight, you should know how much to eat, when to eat and what to eat. Apart from counting calories, you can keep a track of the nutritional information of the foods you consume. This will assist you in knowing the nutritional value of each food gradually lead to weight loss.

3. Avoid Saturated Fats And Artificial Sugars

If you are thinking to opt for diet drinks, then you should know that they also contain artificial sugars. Focus on calorie-free drinks and replace your soft drinks and high-fructose juices with healthier drinks like coconut water, fruit-infused detox water and home-made vegetable and fruit juices.

4. Have Healthy Fats & Control Your Food Portions

Consuming only low-fat foods for losing weight isn't enough. You should have healthy fats as well such as avocado, fatty fish, whole eggs, dark chocolate, nuts and seeds, olive oil. These healthy fats are essential for losing weight and keep your systems running smoothly.

Also while eating, focus on the portion sizes of each and every food that you eat.

5. Unhealthy Snacks Should Be Limited

Snacking on unhealthy foods happens when you are hungry. This tends to make you gain weight apart from medicines induced weight gain. Instead, opt for something healthy and full of fibre. You can even try sipping herbal tea to fight hunger pangs during the snack time.

6. Never Munch On An Empty Stomach

One of the ways to combat weight gain from medication is to avoid munching on an empty stomach. Reaching out for a box of cookies, chips or a chocolate bar will add on to the calories. Instead always keep your stomach full by having a satisfying lunch or breakfast.

7. Increase Potassium-rich Foods

People who have gained weight due to medication should start eating a potassium-rich diet. Potassium helps in flushing out the sodium from the body. Foods like spinach, banana, coconut water, avocado, sweet potatoes are all high in potassium.

Share this article!