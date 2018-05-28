7 Unknown Yet Amazing Health Benefits Of Exercising!

"Good things comes to those who sweat", this is a popular quote about the goodness of exercise which is quite true!

Just take a moment to think about your everyday routine. What do you do? Is exercise a compulsory part of your daily routine? If yes, then, congratulation! You are on a healthy path.

If exercise is not a part of your daily routine, then, it must definitely be considered, because, as we may already know, exercising comes with a number of health benefits!

It does not mean that, you must enrol yourself to expensive gyms or cross fit centres; even simple exercise like running, jogging, dancing, working out at home, etc., also have health benefits.

However, this feat is easier said than done. We may think and even make our minds up to exercise every day, however, as it requires a lot of effort and will-power, many of us end up quitting mid-way!

But, we must think of all the health benefits of exercising and make up our minds to exercise every day. After some practice, it will surely become a habit.

Now, we know some of the common health benefits of exercising, like, weight loss, body toning, muscle building, improving energy, etc.



Here are a few unexpected, yet powerful health benefits of exercising:

1. Prevents Osteoporosis

We know that our bones must remain healthy and strong, to enable movement and to prevent joint pain, as we age. However, due to certain health conditions and unhealthy lifestyles, our bones become weak, brittle and porous, as we age and lead to a condition known as osteoporosis, which is quite serious. Exercising regularly right from a young age can help prevent this condition, according to research studies.

2. Treats Chronic Pain

Many people, regardless of age and gender may suffer from chronic pain, which could be the result of certain injuries, infections, bad posture, symptoms of certain diseases, etc. Exercising regularly and practicing specific exercises prescribed by your trainer can help provide relief from chronic pain at different parts of the body, as exercising reduces inflammation.

3. Treats Depression

Depression is a serious mental disorder in which, due to certain hormonal and chemical imbalances in the brain, a person feels perpetually sad or down. Any form of exercise, when done regularly, increases the production of endorphins and serotonin in the brain. These hormones have the ability to treat depression, naturally! However, chronic depression requires medical attention.

4. Prevents Cancer

According to a number of research studies and statistics, regular exercise of any form can help prevent multiple types of cancer, which is a deadly disease! Colon cancer, endometrial cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, etc., are some of the types of cancers which can be prevented when you exercise regularly. A study suggests that regular exercise cut the risk of cancer by 33%!

5. Improves Sex Life

Apart from preventing and treating a number of diseases, regular exercise can also help spice up your sex life. Exercising boosts the production of the endorphin hormone in the brain which instantly strengthens the libido. In addition, exercising can also boost the flow of oxygenated blood to the genitals, thus making way for a well-lubricated vagina and makes erections last longer in men.

6. Treats Addictions

Addictions to various vices, such as smoking, alcohol, junk food, illegal drugs, unhealthy sexual urges, etc., can hamper our physiological and mental health. These addictions require treatment for them to reduce. Research studies have found that exercising on a regular basis can make certain positive changes in the brain chemicals and reduces unhealthy urges and addictions.

7. Prevents Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a condition in which a person's central nervous system is affected, causing stiffness in the muscles, difficulty in movement, loss of balance, movement co-ordination problems, tremors, anxiety, etc. This disease is more common in people above the age of 50. Research studies haves shown that as regular exercise increases the dopamine hormone levels in the brain, it can help prevent Parkinson's disease, later in life.