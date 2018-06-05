World Environment Day 2018: 3 Ways Meditation Helps You Transform The Environment

For centuries meditation has been practiced around the globe by millions of people. These practices help one transform their inner as well as external environment. Wonder how? Divya Kanchibotla, Director, Sri Sri Institute of Advanced Research, the research wing of The Art of Living, shares some ways that meditation can help an individual become more aware and sensitive to the environment.

When one is struggling with their own mind and emotions, they have limited energy. Research shows that we are capable of physically transferring our stress to another person by our hormones leaking through our skin. We also impact others around us with our own mind-set - positive or negative. When one feels calm, happy and peaceful, that is when they can stretch their circle of belongingness to others and the society.

Meditation has been an effective practice to increase energy, improve cognition, slow down ageing and increase happiness. There are many scientific studies that document the positive effects of meditation on an individual's life, but today we will explore how meditation can impact a global issue like Environment Conservation.

Here Are The Ways Meditation Helps With Environment Conservation:

Meditation Makes Us More Aware:

Meditation increases our cognition and perception; not only does it create physical changes in the brain's grey matter, it also allows greater access to areas of the brain involved in higher cognition. When we are more aware of our inner environment, we also have a greater awareness of our external environment.

When we are aware, we are able to see our surroundings in a new light - we are actually able to "see" the state of the world. A small example is when we drive down the roads in India, if one is aware, there is no way that they will not be concerned with the state of plastic consumption and littering on our streets; however, if we are lost in the world of self created or external problems, all the bigger issues are simply invisible.

With a greater sense of internal and external awareness, one is able to "see" the global issues facing our world today, else the humdrum existence of life is enough to overshadow everything else.

Meditation Develops Empathy And Connection:

Meditation changes the levels of neurochemicals in our brain to increase social bonding and a feeling of connection. It has also been shown to increase empathy. This feeling of connection and social bonding does not restrict itself to family members and friends, but also extends to our community and society. For a meditator, it is easier to extend this connection and bonding to the planet earth and the environment. Many ancient Rishis in India, Native Americans in USA see the divine in every aspect of our creation. This empathy and connection allows one to participate and support a global cause.

Meditation Increases Creativity And Innovation:

Meditation makes one creative through many ways. Creativity and innovation dawns when the mind is free from the usual chatter and thought cycles. Meditation calms the mind and reduces the number of thoughts. It also activates the part of our nervous system responsible for "rest and digest". This nervous system also creates new neural pathways and allows one's innovation and creativity to surface. Creative solutions and innovative ideas are a must to develop strategies for environment conservation - whether it's discovering viable alternate modes of energy or innovative techniques for farming.

Art of Living, for example, empowers individuals with tools to take care of their mind-body complex, increase energy, and happiness. Then these individuals are inspired to go out and make a difference in their communities. This unique approach has led to several successful initiatives for Environmental conservation.

A sense of awareness, empathy, and connection with our surroundings, and ability to create innovative solutions is a must to solve any global issues facing our world today.

SOURCE: Art Of Living