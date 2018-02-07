Anaemia occurs in the body when there is an iron deficiency, which means there is a decreased level of haemoglobin in the red blood cells. Iron deficiency is the most common type of anaemia and there are several types of anaemias.

The human body requires iron to make haemoglobin and when there isn't enough iron in the blood, the body can't get enough amount of oxygen that it needs. Haemoglobin is the protein that is present in the red blood cells, which is responsible for carrying oxygen to the tissues.

When there is an iron deficiency, you may notice some of the symptoms like weakness, pale skin, dizziness, fast heartbeat, brittle nails, headaches, breathing problem, among others.

The most common cause of iron deficiency is anaemia and there is about 50 percent of people suffering with anaemia.

Here are 10 things you didn't know about anaemia.

1. Lack Of Iron-rich Foods Can Cause This

Anaemia is caused by an iron deficiency in the body. Many don't eat enough of iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, beans and various types of meat. This lack of foods increases the risk of anaemia and there are others who have trouble absorbing iron from their food into their blood.

2. Blood Loss Can Cause Anaemia Some people who have undergone a surgery or have given birth to a child may experience a lower blood volume and may have fewer red blood cells due to the loss of blood. Ulcers which cause internal bleeding can also play a role in causing iron deficiency. 3. Young Children & Women Are At A Higher Risk Young children, including babies and women, have a higher risk of developing anaemia. Women, during their periods, experience heavy bleeding which puts them at a higher risk. Older adults suffering with gastrointestinal diseases and ulcers are more likely to develop anaemia. 4. Pregnancy May Cause Anaemia Pregnant women are at an increased risk of developing iron deficiency. When a mother is carrying her baby in her stomach, the body's blood volume decreases, which means your body needs more iron. 5. Fatigue Is A Symptom Of Anaemia One of the most evident signs and symptoms of iron deficiency is fatigue. If you are feeling drained out and sluggish all the time, then you may be suffering with anaemia. Other symptoms may include dizziness and a fast heartbeat. 6. Blood Test Is Important If you have been experiencing the symptoms of anaemia, you should get a blood test done to check your haemoglobin levels. If your haemoglobin is low, you will get a diagnosis of anaemia from the doctor before starting the treatment. 7. Iron Supplements People suffering with iron deficiency need to take an iron supplement. It will help in building up their iron levels. But, before taking an iron supplement, consult a doctor because some iron supplements can interfere with other medicines that you might be taking. 8. Vitamin C Can Boost Your Iron If you are having iron deficiency, try consuming vitamin C-rich foods as well. It is because vitamin C can help your body absorb more iron from fruits, nuts, seeds, and vegetables. Enjoy a glass of orange juice daily to boost your iron intake. 9. Avoid Dairy Products Avoid excess consumption of dairy products, which are rich in calcium, as it may interfere with iron absorption. Consuming calcium-rich foods with foods rich in iron will affect how much iron you absorb. So, eat calcium-rich foods at different timings. 10. Be Aware Of Gluten People suffering with anaemia should not be eating foods which are full of gluten. Eating gluten-based foods like wheat, barley and rye could destroy the intestinal wall, preventing nutrients like iron and folate from being properly absorbed.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Interesting Health Facts About Water