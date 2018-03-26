10 Surprising Facts About Cholesterol

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of cholesterol? You must be thinking of fatty foods, right ? Cholesterol is a wax-like substance found in all of your cells. It is of two types - bad cholesterol and good cholesterol. In this article, you will be surprised to know about the facts on cholesterol.

Bad cholesterol (LDL) doubles the risk for heart disease and other heart problems. Good cholesterol (HDL) is a 'healthy' cholesterol that lowers bad cholesterol by removing it away from the arteries and liver.

According to the Indian Heart Association, the balance between good and bad cholesterol is an important contributor to cardiovascular and stroke risk. For Indians, the HDL cholesterol should be between 50-60.

If you think, you know everything about cholesterol. Then, this article will break your thought bubble.

Read on to know about the 10 surprising facts on cholesterol.

1. Too Low Cholesterol Is Bad For The Body

Everyone is aware that high cholesterol is bad, but very low cholesterol can be unhealthy too. Experts suggest that your total cholesterol should be under 200 mg/dL, which is an average for adults. Low cholesterol below 160 mg/dL will increase health risks, including cancer.

2. Exercise Boosts Good Cholesterol Doctors always recommend exercise as a lifestyle change that can help lower cholesterol naturally. Physical activity can increase good cholesterol (HDL) in the body. A mild exercise or half an hour of moderate exercise per week will increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. 3. Cholesterol-free Food Can Raise Cholesterol Cholesterol is made by animal liver and it will only be found in animal-based foods such as meat, eggs and milk. Fried foods contain cholesterol-raising trans fats. Trans fats and saturated fats are responsible for increasing bad cholesterol. 4. High Cholesterol May Cause Erectile Dysfunction High cholesterol has been linked to a greater risk of erectile dysfunction, Alzheimer's disease and kidney failure. According to a noted study, diets high in dietary cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of developing liver cancer. 5. Eggs For Cholesterol According to the American Heart Association, limiting your daily cholesterol intake to less than 300 milligrams is recommended. Eat one large egg each day, which has about 213 milligrams of cholesterol. Have eggs for breakfast in the form of boiled eggs or poached eggs. 6. High Cholesterol Could Be Genetic It is estimated that 75 percent of cholesterol is due to genes and about 25 percent is due to diet. Consuming foods which contain good cholesterol like fish, meat and dairy, will get rid of the excess cholesterol if it's functioning properly. 7. Children Can Also Have High Cholesterol Children can have a higher risk of having bad cholesterol at an early age. Children suffering with cholesterol issues can de due to conditions such as obesity, a family history of heart attacks or a family history of high cholesterol. 8. Sweating Can Raise Your Good Cholesterol Do you know you can raise your good cholesterol levels by working out? Exercising at a medium intensity like jogging or running will boost your good cholesterol levels. The more you sweat, the more you are decreasing bad cholesterol. 9. Women's Cholesterol Levels Fluctuate Women tend to have lower cholesterol levels than men. But, during pregnancy, a woman's cholesterol level rises, which helps the babies for brain development. After menopause, a woman's bad cholesterol levels go up and good cholesterol decreases. 10. You Can't Live Without Cholesterol Cholesterol is essential because your body's hormones and cells need it to function properly. It is also known as the building block for all the body's cells. Cholesterol helps the liver to make acids that are required to process fat.

