10 Signs And Symptoms Of Heart Murmur

1. Bluish Skin

When a person is suffering from any type of heart disease, the flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to the other parts of the body can be abnormal and disrupted. When the blood does not reach your body parts effectively, it can cause a bluish pallor, especially on the lips, toes and fingertips. So, if you notice a bluish pallor in your skin, you must get tested for heart murmur!

2. Shortness Of Breath

It is normal to experience shortness of breath after intense physical activities; however, if you are experiencing it all the time, then it could be a silent sign of heart murmur because the valves of the heart, which circulate blood to the other organs, can become narrow and constricted due to this disease, leading to the shortness of breath, frequently!

3. Anemia

When your heart is unable to pump healthy, oxygenated blood to the rest of the body, due to heart diseases like heart murmur, it could cause anemia.

Anaemia is the deficiency of iron in the blood, which could cause weakness and health problems. Iron is found in oxygenated blood, so when the heart does not pump out enough oxygenated blood, it could cause anaemia.

4. Chest Pain

Chest pain is one of the scarier symptoms of heart murmur; however, many people may confuse mild chest pain with acidity, gas or stress. However, constant chest pain, even though it is mild, could be yet another silent sign of a heart murmur, as this disease can constrict the valves of the heart.

5. Bloating

Bloating of the stomach is normally associated with indigestion and gastritis, right? So, usually, people never really think of heart disease when they experience bloating. However, bloating can also be a symptom of heart murmur, as the abnormal blood flow to the valves of the heart can cause the build-up of excess fluids and gas in the belly region.

6. Thyroid Problems

The thyroid is a gland in the human body, which produces a number of hormones that are needed for certain body functions. The abnormal flow of blood from the heart to the thyroid glands can cause the disrupted production of thyroid hormones, causing a number of thyroid-related diseases.

7. Heart Infections

If you notice that you have an infection on or around the walls of your heart, when you go for a routine heart check-up, then it could also indicate the presence of a heart murmur because the dysfunctional flow of blood to the walls of the heart can cause infections in that area.

8. Dizziness

Dizziness or feeling light-headed often can also be mistaken for general fatigue, weakness and other minor disorders. However, it could also be a silent symptom of heart murmur because this disease causes the abnormal flow of oxygenated blood from the heart to the brain, causing light-headedness often.

9. Loss Of Appetite

Normally, we would have noticed that even minor diseases like cold and flu can reduce our appetite to a significant extent. So, a major heart disease like heart murmur can also affect your appetite considerably. If you have been experiencing appetite loss and see the signs of no other disease, do get checked for heart murmur.

10. Enlarged Veins

If you notice that you have enlarged veins in your body, especially on your neck and hands, which has occurred all of a sudden, then it could also be a silent sign of a heart murmur because this disease can cause the abnormal flow of blood, which can enlarge your veins.

