10 Scary Toxins Found In Cookware You Didn't Know

Have you visited a store to look out for beautiful cookware utensils and almost felt like buying it? It happens with everyone including me. The cookwares which includes pots and pans all look and feel the same. In this article, we will be talking about the scary toxins found in cookware.

From buying healthy organic foods to cooking them, we often forget about the pots and pans in which we are cooking or preparing food. The way you store and cook your food in is just as vital to your well-being.

You might be surprised to know that a fair portion of cookware and storage containers are full of toxins that can build up in the body and cause harm to your health. The chemicals found in takeout containers and cookware utensils have been linked to everything from infertility and weight gain to neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's.

There are many lurking dangers in your cabinet -- like your non-stick pans - you just need to toss those second class cookware in the trash and replace it with safer alternatives.

Have a look at the scary toxins found in cookware and these are the alternative to non stick pan.



1. Aluminium

Aluminium found in aluminium foil, throw away aluminium baking and roasting pans. Some people often roast their fish or vegetables in an aluminium foil or baked a lasagna in it. Reconsider using this metal again. An article from the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease linked the consumption of aluminium to alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Though most aluminium cookware is safe to use because it is oxidized, straight up aluminium isn't oxidized, the risk of leaching is high while cooking.



The safe alternatives are parchment paper, glassware or porcelain.

2. Perfluorooctanoic Acid

Perfluorooctanoic acid is found in certain non-stick pans. Most non-stick pans are coated with teflon which is packed with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). This chemical has been linked to infertility, impaired learning and weight gain. The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified this acid as possibly carcinogenic to humans.



The safe alternatives are cast iron, glass or stainless steel.

3. Bisphenol A

Bisphenol A is found in certain water bottles, plastic storage containers, plastic strainers, plastic takeout containers, plastic cutting boards, etc. Bisphenol A is a hormone-mimicking chemical commonly found in water and soda bottles. This is connected to cancer, decreased brain and heart health and even infertility.

A lot of cookware and plastic food containers are made with this chemical. Keeping acidic foods, salty foods in them can be dangerous.



Safe alternatives are glass, food-grade steel, and cardboard.

4. Vinyl Chloride & Polyvinyl Chloride

This is found in cans and containers, food storage bags and shrink wraps. Polyvinyl chloride or plastic is made from something called vinyl chloride which is recognized as a human carcinogen according to the America's National Institutes of Health.



The safe alternatives are glass storage containers and silicone storage bags.

5. Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene terephthalate is found in food storage containers. Mustard bottles and soda bottles have this kind of chemical present in it. This chemical could leach into your body through the foods you are having. Polyethylene terephthalate chemical is connected with metabolic syndrome, a disease commonly associated with increased levels of inflammation.

Safe alternatives are glass and safe plastics.

6. Polystyrene

Polystyrene is found in opaque plastic cutlery and Styrofoam carry-out containers, cups and bowls. Reconsider using Styrofoam carryout containers as Styrofoam is made out of polystyrene, a possibly human carcinogen. This can leach into your food and drink. These type of containers are found in restaurants.

Safe alternatives are biodegradable takeout boxes.

7. Brominated Flame Retardants

Brominated flame retardants are found in plastic cutlery and cooking utensils. Plastic spatulas and slotted spoons contain this chemical called bromine. This can cause serious problems for expectant mothers as their babies can experience lower birth weight and length, according to a study.

Safe alternatives are stainless steel utensils.

8. Polyfluorinated Chemicals

This type of chemical is found in fast food chain food wrappers, bags and boxes. Fast food chains still use food wrappers and bags that are coated with highly fluorinated chemicals. This chemical has been linked to cancer, developmental issues, a problem in the reproductive system and lower immunity.

Safe alternatives are cooking at home.

9. Phthalates

Phthalates is found in soda bottles and cheap straws. If you reuse these bottles, you might be in trouble as the beverages which are kept in these bottles will wear down the plastic bottle. This will cause it to leach toxic chemicals like phthalates into your drink. It might also cause respiratory problems, impaired learning and developmental problems in children.

Safe alternatives are glass and higher density plastics.

10. Teflon

Teflon is mostly used in non-stick pans. This toxic chemical is lurking in your kitchen cookware. Studies have shown that Teflon has been shown to release at least six toxic gases when heated, with several among those being carcinogenic.

