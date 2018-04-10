10 Home Remedies For Dry And Itchy Eyes

Everyone has experienced dry and itchy eyes at some point in their lives. Having an itchy sensation in and around your eyes can be troublesome and can cause uncomfortable feelings.

The causes of dry and itchy eyes can be due to an allergic reaction or some kind of an infection. It can also be due to dry eyes, use of contact lenses, improper eye hygiene, use of expired eye cosmetics and dust particles that enter your eyes, which are some of the causes of dry and itchy eyes.

The symptoms that come along with dry and irritated eyes are a itchy and burning sensation in the eyes, inflamed eyelids, discharge from the eyes, redness in the eyes and increased sensitivity to light.

This is also the season when you get allergies, and some allergies can cause dry and itchy eyes. And it's utmost important to treat itchy eyes quickly, as leaving it untreated for a long time can damage the eyes.

For an instant relief, here are some natural home remedies for dry and itchy eyes.

1. Water & Salt

Water and salt mixture is a simple home remedy for treating dry and irritated eyes. The salt helps in washing away the dirt that has collected in the eye. Salt also has antibacterial agents that can kill the bacteria.

Mix a teaspoon of salt into a cup of distilled water.

Boil the mixture until the salt has dissolved completely.

Cool the mixture, and use it to wash the eyes.

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile has powerful anti-allergenic effects, and due to this it can be used as a cold compress or an eyewash to bring relief from itchy eyes. Chamomile inhibits the release of histamine, which prevents an allergic reaction.

Steep 1 chamomile tea bag in a cup of hot water for 5 minutes.

Allow the tea to cool.

Use the cool tea as an eyewash for 2 or 3 times a day.

3. Rose Water

Rose water is considered very effective in treating red and itchy eyes. It acts as a coolant for the eyes and brings about an instant relief. Use pure rose water, as it will help relax your tired, strained and puffy eyes.

Rinse your eyes with rose water twice a day.

You can also use rose water as eye drops by putting 2 or 3 drops of rose water into the inflamed eye, twice a day.

Or dip cotton balls in rose water and place them over your closed eyes for 15 to 20 minutes

Repeat this 2 or 3 times in a day.

4. Cold Milk

Cold milk is a popular remedy used for the treatment of itchy eyes. It soothes the burning sensation and eases discomfort caused by the itchiness in the eyes. The fat in the milk is very good for treating puffy eyes.

Dab a cotton ball in cold milk and rub it around your closed eyes.

Do this twice a day.

You can also place a cotton ball soaked in milk over your closed eyes for 15 to 20 minutes for an instant cooling effect.

Do it 3 or 4 times in a day.

5. Cucumber

Cucumbers have antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation and irritation that causes itchy eyes. The cooling nature of the cucumbers is also effective at reducing puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

Wash a cucumber and cut it into slices.

Refrigerate the slices for 20 minutes.

Place the cucumber slices over your closed eyes for at least 10 minutes.

Repeat this 4 or 5 times in a day.

6. Green Tea

Green tea has numerous health benefits. It provides relief from itchy eyes and it soothes the eyes due to its anti-inflammatory benefits. Green tea also helps fight against viral and bacterial infections that may be causing an itchy sensation in the eyes.

Steep 2 green tea bags in a cup of boiling water.

Allow it to steep for 5 minutes.

Let the tea cool down completely.

Wash your eyes twice a day with the solution.

You can also place a moist and cool green tea bag over your closed eyelids for several minutes.

7. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has soothing and moisturising properties, which makes it another effective home remedy for dry and itchy eyes. Its medicinal properties also make it effective for reducing eye puffiness and inflammation.

Slit open an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel.

Use the gel on the outside of your eyelids.

Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse it off.

Do this twice a day.

8. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds help in treating itchy eyes. It is a natural ingredient that you can use to treat the itching and other eye problems. Fenugreek seeds can also help to treat diabetes.

Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Make a paste.

Apply the paste over your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse off with cold water.

9. Potatoes

Potato is a natural astringent and works best to reduce inflammation. Potatoes are an effective home remedy that you can think of when you have trouble with itching eyes.

Cut the potato into thin slices and cool them in the fridge.

Place the slices over your eyes for 15 to 20 minutes.

Repeat this process thrice a day.

